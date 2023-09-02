INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, August 29, 2023: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team hosted a triangular with Mid-Prairie and Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday night.
In the first match of the night, the Mustangs took on Class 3A, No. 11-ranked Mid-Prairie (7-1). In a very tough battle with the highly ranked Hawks, the Mustangs came out and won the first set the score of 25-20. In the second set the Mustangs had their chances to put this away but drop a heartbreaker 28-26. In the 3rd and final set – and a race to 15 – the Mustangs couldn’t get anything going and lose 15-7 and drop the match 2 games to 1.
The match was highlighted by the return of Senior Allison Kleve, who would see her first regular season action since her sophomore season. Kleve missed all of her junior year due to a severe knee injury.
“It was a great moment seeing Allison back on the court,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “She has been through so much, and to see her finally get back on the court was special.”
Coach Schmitz added that Mid-Prairie is a solid team with good size and tough hitters. Their setters are very athletic and excellent jump setters. To the Mustangs credit, they battled very hard and had a chance on a match point in the second set.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}STATS:{/span}
Kills: Allison Kleve 1, Marie Gorman 14, Skylar Ohrt 3, Sarah Greiner 1, Jordin Derr 1, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 2, Jersey Coonrad 2
Assists: Olivia Albert 1, Sarah Greiner 17, Leah House 5, Jersey Coonrad 2
Digs: Olivia Albert 4, Marie Gorman 12, Sophia McGarvey 7, Skylar Ohrt 3, Sarah Greiner 3, Jordin Derr 2, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 5, Jersey Coonrad 9
Blocks: Allison Kleve 1, Marie Gorman 2, Skylar Ohrt 4, Jordin Derr 2, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 4
Serving Aces: Marie Gorman 1, Sophia McGarvey 2
In the second match of the night, the Mustangs open their WaMaC season with a best of three against the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes. In set one, the Mustangs would come out on top in a closely contested battle, winning 25-20. In the second set, the Vikettes would go on a late run and the Mustangs lose 25-17. The momentum had turned to Vinton-Shellsburg for the final set, but the Mustangs regained their composure and ride the hitting of seniors Marie Gorman, Allison Kleve, and sophomore Morgan Ristvedt, dominating the Vikettes 15-7 to win 2-1.
“I was really happy the way the girls bounced back from a tough second set,” said Schmitz.
STATS:
Kills: Allison Klever 7, Marie Gorman 12, Skylar Ohrt 3, Jordin Derr 5, Morgan Ristvedt 7, Jersey Coonrad 2
Assists: Leah House 15, Sarah Greiner 17, Marie Gorman 1, Sophia McGarvey 1, Jersey Coonrad 4
Digs: Olivia Albert 4, Marie Gorman 12, Sophia McGarvey 12 Skylar Ohrt 4, Sarah Greiner 2, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 3, Jersey Coonrad 7
Blocks: Marie Gorman 1, Skylar Ohrt 1, Jordin Derr 2, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 1
Serving Aces: Sophia McGarvey 2, Jersey Coonrad 1
The Mustangs next travel to Traer on Saturday to participate in the North Tama Volleyball Tournament. The Mustangs now stand 3-3 for the young season.