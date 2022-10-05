Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

HAMPTON – Friday, September 30, 2022: The #9-ranked Independence Mustangs were on the road for a pivotal matchup with the #6-ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs last Friday night in an important Class 3A-District 3 game. (Des Moines Register Rankings)

The Mustang’s defense was the story of the night, holding the high—powered Bulldogs to just 79-yards of total offense. The only score Hampton-Dumont-CAL had was a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter and the Mustangs would come away with a 21-7 win.

Tags

Trending Food Videos