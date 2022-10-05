HAMPTON – Friday, September 30, 2022: The #9-ranked Independence Mustangs were on the road for a pivotal matchup with the #6-ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs last Friday night in an important Class 3A-District 3 game. (Des Moines Register Rankings)
The Mustang’s defense was the story of the night, holding the high—powered Bulldogs to just 79-yards of total offense. The only score Hampton-Dumont-CAL had was a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter and the Mustangs would come away with a 21-7 win.
”I thought the guys did a really good job on Friday especially defensively,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Hampton-Dumont is probably the best passing attack we will face and we limited them to 79 total yards. We were able to stop the run with a lighter box of defenders and the secondary and linebackers did a great job in coverage. We really dominated on that side of the ball.”
The Bulldogs got into Mustangs territory 3 times all night and all three times they started the drive in Independence territory – which included a blocked punt. But the Bulldogs could do nothing offensively all night as the Mustangs defense was stifling.
Offensively for the Mustangs, senior signal caller, Mitchell Johnson had another great game, rushing for 163 yards on 23 carries and passing for 133 yards. Johnson had a touchdown on the ground and a touchdown in the air. Johnson’s touchdown pass broke the school record for most touchdown passes in a career by an individual (51).
”Offensively they lineup differently than they had shown on film,” added Coach Putz, “With their 4-3 it led to more called QB runs and Mitch did a great job running and throwing the ball for us. I thought Brady Kurt made some big plays for us at wide receiver. It was easily his best game for us and he is starting to play well. The oline (offensive line) really dominated in the second half and were able to open holes on big drives and allowed us to run the clock down late in the game.”
Coach Putz added that he thought the Mustangs played well offensively and were able to make some things happen.
The Mustangs opening drive took them 34 yards down to the Bulldogs 30-yard line but fumbled the ball away. They could do nothing offensively the rest of the quarter, due to some pretty tough field position.
Indee finally flipped the field back in their favor halfway through the second quarter – and with 4:37 left in the half the Mustangs finally hit paydirt, scoring on a 4-yard run by junior tailback Trey Weber. Mustangs led 7-0.
The ensuing kickoff was fielded at the 2-yard line and Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Tony Valenzuela corralled it and raced 98 yards for a Bulldogs touchdown – and like that, we were tied up at 7-7.
The teams were tied up at the half and starting the second half, both teams exchanged turnovers – with punter Daniel Bass having his punt blocked, but 3 plays later the Bulldogs gave it right back on a fumble.
Independence marched 71 yards on 7 plays culminating in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Johnson to senior wideout Brady Kurt, and with 4:27 left in the 3rd-period, the Mustangs led 14-7 after the extra point by Bass.
After another Bulldogs punt, Independence took over on their own 33 yard line and matriculated the ball down the field – and with 9:01 left to play, Johnson would power it in from 1-yard out giving the Mustangs a 21-7 lead.
That’s all they would need as the defensive wall of the Mustangs gave no ground and after a punt by the Bulldogs with 5 minutes to play, the Mustangs would run out the clock and take home a crucial District win. Senior Quentin Krogmann led the way for the Mustangs defense, collecting 3 tackles for loss and a sack. Coach Putz says that Quentin was unblockable on defense.
1 2 3 4 F
Indee 0 7 7 7 21
Hampton-Du 0 7 0 0 7
Although the score doesn’t show a blowout, this was a total dominating performance from the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. Indee racked up 375 yards of total offense, which included 231 yards on the ground and 144 in the air. Indee fumbled twice and had a punt blocked so there is always room for improvement, but overall, a nice road win and crucial district win.
“The first half we had a fumble, penalties and poor field position that limited our scoring,” said Coach Putz, “however, we have to play better in special teams. How we played in that phase of the game will not get it done going forward. It will definitely be something we look at hard in the coming weeks.”
Overall, Coach Putz thought the guys played with great effort all night. “I thought we were physical and played hard.”
Standout players that Coach Putz recognized include Brady Kurt, Tate Wood, Mitch Johnson and Quentin Krogmann.
PASSING:
CMP ATT YDS TD INT
JOHNSON, M 15 27 133 1 0
WEBER, T 1 1 11 0 0
RUSHING:
ATT YDS TD
JOHNSON, M 21 163 1
WEBER, T 17 66 1
HOOVER, K 1 12 0
RECEIVING:
REC YDS TD
KURT, B 3 69 1
SIDLES, Z 4 25 0
MCDONALD,B 5 18 0
HOOVER, K 2 17 0
JOHNSON, M 1 11 0
WEBER, T 1 4 0
The Mustangs are 6-1 on the season and have moved to #6 in the Class 3A, Associated Press Iowa high school football polls and will be home on Friday night hosting the Charles City Comets (0-6).
