CORALVILLE – The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team qualified 5 girls for the inaugural IGHSAU sanctioned wrestling tournament – and out of the five girls, three made the podium when all was said and done.
Independence had 2 in the semifinals early Friday and in the end senior Rachel Eddy placed 3rd, senior Dakota Whitman placed 5th, and junior Izzy Strickert placed 7th.
15 seed – (110#)Morgan Krall (38-19) did not place and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Morgan Krall over Rylee Rice (WACO, Wayland) 25-14 (MD 10-1)
Round 2 — Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa) 33-0 over Morgan Krall (Fall 1:43)
Cons. Round 2 — Morgan Krall over Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 23-13 (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Round 3 — Emmersen Thomas (West Branch) 30-6 over Morgan Krall (Dec 4-1)
2 seed (135#) Dakota Whitman (48-5) placed 5th and scored 19.0 team points.
Round 1 — Dakota Whitman over Ayla Osterkamp (Dubuque Hempstead) 19-12 (Fall 1:43)
Round 2 — Dakota Whitman over Ella Anliker (Urbandale) 18-7 (Fall 1:25)
Quarterfinal — Dakota Whitman Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) 39-12 (Fall 5:58)
Semifinal — Maeley Elsbury (South Tama) 46-1 over Dakota Whitman (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi — Dana Cleveland (Ankeny) 40-6 over Dakota Whitman (Fall 5:33)
5th Place Match — Dakota Whitman over Audrianna Rosol (Centerville) 23-9 (Fall 5:14)
22 seed (145#) Havana Griffith (33-15) did not place.
Round 1 — Diana Gaie (DM Public Schools) 12-4 won by fall over Havana Griffith (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Round 1 — Addison Herrick (Raccoon River-NW) 34-20 won in sudden victory — 1 over Havana Griffith (SV-1 5-3)
12 seed (170#) Izzy Strickert (41-13) placed 7th and scored 13.0 team points.
Round 1 — Izzy Strickert over Alexandria Vaul (Sioux City West) 18-9 (Fall 0:34)
Round 2 — Izzy Strickert over Averie Wittkop (West Marshall) 30-2 (Dec 6-2)
Quarterfinal — Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan) 40-4 over Izzy Strickert (Fall 5:17)
Cons. Round 4 — Izzy Strickert over Jessie Hutchinson (Newton) 20-8 (Fall 5:39)
Cons. Round 5 — Autumn Elsbury (South Tama) 38-6 over Izzy Strickert (Fall 3:59)
7th Place Match — Izzy Strickert over Maya Fritz (Dallas Center-Grimes) 37-9 (Fall 2:16)
4 seed (190#) Rachel Eddy (32-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 — Rachel Eddy over Taryn Boehmer (Mason City) 34-20 (Fall 5:50)
Round 2 — Rachel Eddy over Leah Stewart (Charles City) 29-10 (UTB 4-2)
Quarterfinal — Rachel Eddy over Ella Brown (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 34-3 (SV-1 7-5)
Semifinal — Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 21-2 over Rachel Eddy (Independence) 32-3 (Fall 7:30)
Cons. Semi — Rachel Eddy over Alyson Krum (East Buchanan) 43-11 (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match — Rachel Eddy over Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 32-3 (Dec 8-2)