CORALVILLE – The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team qualified 5 girls for the inaugural IGHSAU sanctioned wrestling tournament – and out of the five girls, three made the podium when all was said and done.

Independence had 2 in the semifinals early Friday and in the end senior Rachel Eddy placed 3rd, senior Dakota Whitman placed 5th, and junior Izzy Strickert placed 7th.

