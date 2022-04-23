WILLIAMSBURG – The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team is playing well, according to head coach Nate Whited, but although they are shining on the defensive end, the lack of goal scoring is frustrating to the coaches and the team.
The Mustangs traveled to Williamsburg on Tuesday night to face the Class 1A, No. 7-ranked Raiders (6-1) in a WaMaC-West tilt. Williamsburg would shutout the Mustangs 3-0.
1 2 T
Independence 0 0 0
Williamsburg 2 1 3
“I’m frustrated with the lack of goals right now,” said coach Whited, “especially since I’ve always considered myself an offensive-minded coach. And historically we’ve scored a lot of goals and we’ve always been really dangerous on a counterattack.”
But right now, the Mustangs are not clicking in front of the opposition’s goal.
“We actually played well,” added coach Whited, “I was really impressed with everyone’s hustle. I thought our passing in the middle of the game was really good. We are just so thin and so inexperienced; there’s only so much we can do.”
The Mustangs are going through an injury plagued season and lost another starter at Mount Vernon last week.
“What players we’ve been using to replace people with are very energetic,” said Whited, “they play hard, they’re very skilled, but they’re very small physically. So, it’s really easy to get muscled off the ball.”
The Mustangs have always matched up well with Williamsburg. Every time the two teams go head-to-head it’s a tough game, but also an extremely clean game. “Williamsburg is a good team,” said Whited.
The Mustangs gave up a penalty in the first half, and then a few minutes later had a momentary defensive breakdown to put them down by two at the half.
The second half started out strong for the Mustangs.
“We had some good offensive buildup,” said Whited, “a couple opportunities that didn’t materialize and then one of their guys got off a fantastic shot and our goalkeeper didn’t have a chance.”
That made it 3-0.
“I was happy with how hard we played,” concluded Whited, “I was happy how we did a real nice job of controlling the ball for extended periods, and I was especially happy that we didn’t get anyone else injured.”
The Independence boys move to 1-4 on the season and were back in action on Friday night when they traveled to Postville (6-1). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Indee will be at Clear Creek Amana on Tuesday.