Indee bowling state team 022223

Independence Mustangs Boys Bowling team qualified for the State Tournament with a win at the District meet last week. Left to Right: Michael Decker, Teegan Cross, Nolan Reed, Ethan Gonzalez, Zachary Brown, and Garret Niedert

 courtesy photo

WATERLOO – The Independence Mustangs boys bowling team has punched their ticket to the Boys State Bowling Tournament, and they did it in grand fashion with a win at the district meet in Waterloo.

Independence boys top score of 3176 total pins was best in the district and the boys will compete for the State title on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Team members include senior Ethan Gonzalez, junior Teegan Cross, sophomore Michael Decker, junior Garrett Niedert, sophomore Zachary Brown, and senior Nolan Reed.

No stats were available come press time.

School Name TOTAL

Independence 3176

Decorah 3076

Western Dubuque 3071

Waterloo East 2954

Xavier 2839

Dowling 2722

Waverly-Shell Rock 2613

CR Washington 2578

