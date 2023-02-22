WATERLOO – The Independence Mustangs boys bowling team has punched their ticket to the Boys State Bowling Tournament, and they did it in grand fashion with a win at the district meet in Waterloo.
Independence boys top score of 3176 total pins was best in the district and the boys will compete for the State title on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Team members include senior Ethan Gonzalez, junior Teegan Cross, sophomore Michael Decker, junior Garrett Niedert, sophomore Zachary Brown, and senior Nolan Reed.
No stats were available come press time.
School Name TOTAL
Independence 3176
Decorah 3076
Western Dubuque 3071
Waterloo East 2954
Xavier 2839
Dowling 2722
Waverly-Shell Rock 2613
CR Washington 2578