CEDAR RAPIDS – Friday, January 27, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team will send five wrestlers to the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Top 4 finishers qualified.

Independence placed 3rd as a team with 159 total points, just behind Bettendorf (217.5) and Linn Mar (177). 24 teams attended Regional Qualifier 5.

