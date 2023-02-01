CEDAR RAPIDS – Friday, January 27, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team will send five wrestlers to the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Top 4 finishers qualified.
Independence placed 3rd as a team with 159 total points, just behind Bettendorf (217.5) and Linn Mar (177). 24 teams attended Regional Qualifier 5.
Morgan Krall placed 3rd, Dakota Whitman placed 1st, Havanna Griffith placed 4th, Izzy Strickert placed 2nd, and Rachell Eddy placed 2nd.
Senior Dakota Whitman; seeded #1, was dominant in all her performances, pinning her way through her bracket in 1st period Falls. Whitman spent a total of just 4:01 on the mat in 4 contests (24 total minutes). Whitman (44-3) will get the #2-seed in the tournament and will wrestle the #31-seeded Ayla Osterkamp (18-10) of Dubuque Hempstead in the first round.
Indee’s freshman Morgan Krall (36-17) received the #15-seed and will wrestle #18-seeded Rylee Rice (24-12) of WACO. Junior Havanna Griffith (33-13) received the #22-seed and will wrestle #11-seeded Diana Gaie (10-2) of Des Moines Public Schools. Junior Izzy Strickert received the #12-seed and will take on #21-seeded Alexandra Vaul (18-7) of SCW. And senior Rachel Eddy (27-2) received the #4-seed and will wrestle the #29-seeded Taryn Boehmer of Mason City.