INDEPENDENCE – It was Youth Boys Basketball recognition night for the Independence Mustangs program on Friday night and there was a nice crowd on hand to recognize the future Mustangs.
Then the varsity boys took the court and finished off a pesky Vinton-Shellsburg team, winning 49-40.
“Was nice to have a larger crowd for the guys to play in front of,’ said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “And positive for us to close out Vinton after they took the lead by one late in the game.”
Senior big man, Michael Kascel scored a game high 23 points and brought down 13 rebounds leading the Mustangs back to 5-5 on the season.
“Vinton, like other teams, were sagging in the middle to take away Kascel and our cutters on offense,” added Coach Beatty, “We adjusted as the game progressed and finally got Kascel going in the second half after only getting him a few shots in the 1st half.”
The Mustang’s defense was solid on Friday night, holding the Vikings to just 40 points.
“Defensively we broke down a few times and let their leading scorer get free and both times Dunbar knocked down 3’s,” continued Beatty, “but for the most part were pretty solid throughout the night.”
1 2 3 4 T
Vinton-Shel 12 8 12 8 40
Indee 11 16 8 14 49
The Mustangs won three games this week and returned to .500 and are now 2-2 in the WaMaC West race.
Daniel Brock had another good game, continuing a trend of scoring inside the arc and had some timely steals that led to run out scores for in crucial times in the game.
Coach Beatty also added that Nick Homan and Keegan Schmitt were solid again with doing the little things. “Undervalued stuff on the court wins you games, we need more fans and players to understand that,” said Beatty.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Wendling 0 4 5 3 1
K. Schmitt 6 2 1 0 0
D. Brock 12 5 1 3 1
N. Homan 5 0 2 0 0
M. Kascel 23 12 1 4 5
T. Weber 0 0 0 1 0
W. Kresser 2 1 1 2 0
K. Palmer 0 0 1 0 0
I. Wilcox 1 0 0 2 0
The Sophomore squad moved to 10-0 on their season. Freshmen are 4-4.
INDEPENDENCE: Vs. Maquoketa Valley (Monday, January 10, 2022)
1 2 3 4 T
Maquoketa Valley 5 9 14 19 47
Independence 8 11 15 22 56
Mustangs are now 6-5 on the season and will traveled to Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The Mustangs will be back home on Friday night, hosting the Benton Bobcats (2-8).