INDEPENDENCE – For the second year in-a-row, the Independence Mustangs wrestlers were home for a State Dual Qualifier, and for the second year in-a-row, they had to go through Williamsburg.
A familiar foe for the Mustangs, but never an easy task. Williamsburg took care of Ballard in the first dual of the night and set up a battle of WaMaC rivals – on the mat anyways.
“Williamsburg is a great team and well coached,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “We have a lot of respect for their team and coaches.”
The dual started at 113 pounds where No. 8-ranked sophomore, Kaden Kremer of Independence took on No. 4-ranked junior, Gavin Jenkins of Williamsburg. This was an exciting match, but in the end, Jensen prevailed 7-4 to give Williamsburg the early 3-0 lead.
In the 120-pound match, Indee junior, Kale Wieland took on Williamsburg’s Tytan Guerrero. Now I’m not sure this was an upset, but it certainly felt like one as Wieland dominated a really good Tytan Guerrero to win by a major decision, 12-3, giving Independence a 4-3 lead.
Freshman Tyler Wieland would win by fall at 126-pounds, then sophomore Luke Johnson (132-pounds) would battle back from an early deficit to win 6-3 over Williamsburg’s Fletcher Maser. Maser would be the aggressor at the whistle, but in the end, Johnson just did not get tired and outwrestled the exhausted Williamsburg kid.
Junior Carter Straw (138-pounds) and senior Isaiah Weber (145-pounds) with impressive wins by fall to give the Mustangs a commanding 26-3 lead. Senior Dalton Hoover with a nice win at 152-pounds (10-4), gave the Mustangs a 29-3 lead the halfway point.
Senior Teegan McEnany (160-pounds) gave Williamsburg’s No. 10-ranked Kam Royster all he could handle but falls short 4-3.
Junior Mitch Johnson would win by fall at 170-pounds over Williamsburg’s Bryan Riedel, giving the Mustangs a 34-6 lead with 5 matches left.
Williamsburg would go on a run, winning the next four matches, cutting the Mustangs lead to 34-23, which wasn’t enough to overtake the Mustangs. Freshman Tanner Wilson (106-pounds) would win 9-6 to finish off a 37-23 Mustangs win.
“I thought our team wrestled really hard and competed like they needed to at this level,” added Coach Doyle, “Our young kids continue to learn and develop, which is a good sign for the future.”
The Mustangs will be making their 12th appearance in the State Duals tournament in Des Moines next Wednesday, February 16th. This is the fourth year in-a-row for the Mustangs. Most likely get a 3-seed.
“Our program takes a lot of pride in performing when it matters most,” said Doyle, “We are down to crunch time and got to have quality performances each time out. Most of that comes down to staying in good position and wrestling with lots of effort whether it is for you or the team. We need everyone to be focused and sharp.”
113 Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) (Dec 7-4)
120 Kale Wieland (Independence) over Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg) (MD 12-3)
126 Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Kadince Milder (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:39)
132 Luke Johnson (Independence) over Fletcher Maser (Williamsburg) (Dec 6-3)
138 Carter Straw (Independence) over Nile Sinn (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:36)
145 Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Cael Moore (Williamsburg) (Fall 0:59)
152 Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Conner Parker (Williamsburg) (Dec 10-4)
160 Kam Royster (Williamsburg) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) (Dec 4-3)
170 Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Bryan Riedel (Williamsburg) (Fall 3:27)
182 Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) (Fall 3:22)
195 Jack Geels (Williamsburg) over Landon Duffy (Independence) (TF 16-1 4:11)
220 Cale Fenton (Williamsburg) over Brady McDonald (Independence) (Dec 6-4)
285 Gavin Vesey (Williamsburg) over Tono Cornell (Independence) (Dec 4-2)
106 Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Kyler Provin (Williamsburg) (Dec 9-6)