INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 1, 2023: Credit has to go to the Independence Mustangs coaching staff this season as two weeks in-a-row the Mustangs have turned a close game in the first half into routs in the second half.
This past Friday, the Mustangs were home for a non-district game against the Crestwood, Cresco Cadets (0-2). Just like the game against North Fayette Valley, the Mustangs let the opponent stick around in the first half, but take care of business in the second half, exploding for 20 points and win by the score of 39-13.
Defense was outstanding in the second half, shutting out the Cadets, after giving up 13 first half points. Junior Tate Wood had 22 tackles.
Junior signal-caller EJ Miller threw for 5 touchdowns – tying a school record. “I thought EJ Miller had another great game,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Very efficient.”
“I thought we did a good job in a lot of areas,” said Coach Putz, “Special teams were good and that was positive. We thought we had a chance to hit a kickoff return and block a punt going into the game — we were able to do both of those things.”
Senior Brady McDonald broke the school record for Career Touchdowns and Career receptions. “Very deserving as he has been a good player for a long time for us,” added Coach Putz.
Offensively, the Mustangs rushed for 151 yards and Miller would pass for 226. Senior Trey Weber carried the bulk of the load, rushing 15 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. McDonald had 5 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Bryce Christian is making a statement early on in the season with 3 catches for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“Bryce Christian had a nice game,” said Putz, “He has come on in practice as a playmaker so that was exciting to see it happen in a game as well.”
Coach Putz added that he thought the offense was pretty good for the most part.
“We had some short fields due to special teams and a turnover and then we had some big plays,” said Putz, “so we only ran 41 plays. However, I liked what we did for the most part with those plays. We had some big plays in the pass game, and it was good to see multiple kids make plays for us.”
Junior Brady Kurt was quiet on offense but blocked a punt to set up a short field and had a long kick return to set up a short field.
“Would like to see us finish the first half, concluded Coach Putz, “Felt like 2 weeks in a row we have given the team life at the end of the half.”
The Mustangs are ranked 4th in Class 3A by the Des Moines Register and 6th by Radio Iowa. AP Poll had not come out yet at press time. The Mustangs will travel to Waukon (0-2) on Friday night for a non-district matchup. This will be the 15th meeting between these two teams. Waukon leads the series 8-6-0 with the first meeting occurring in the 1996 season.
STATS:
PASSING: EJ Miller 15/23 226yds 5TDs
RUSHING: EJ Miller 8 for 53yds, Trey Weber 15 for 48yds TD, Brady Kurt 2 for 50yds
RECEIVING: Josh Beatty 1 for 18yds, Trey Weber 3 for 40yds 2TDs, Brady McDonald 5 for 57yds TD, Brady Kurt 3 for 21yds, Bryce Christian 3 for 90yds 2TDs
TACKLES: Tate Wood with 22 tackles, Luke Johnson with 6 tackles, Christopher Meyer with 6.5 tackles
1 2 3 4 T
Crest 7 6 0 0 13
Indee 13 6 13 7 39