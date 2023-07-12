DECORAH – Friday, July 7, 2023: Freshman Bryce Christian pitched a two-hitter and the Mustangs pounded out 14 hits in a Substate 3 blowout win against Decorah in round 1.
Christian went the distance allowing no runs on just 2 hits, striking out 3 batters and walking one.
Senior Korver Hupke led the barrage for the Mustangs with three hits including a double, driving in 3 runs. Senior Mitch Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI. Junior Trey Weber knocked in a run with 2 hits and freshman Christopher Meyer added 2 hits of his own and had 1 RBI. Senior Keegan Palmer was 2 for 3 and junior Chase Kiler was 2 for 4 with a run batted in.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 2-3 2RUNS RBI HBP ROE, Christopher Meyer 2-3 RUN RBI, Mitch Johnson 2-3 2RUNS 2B 3RBI HBP SB, Korver Hupke 3-4 RUN 2B 3RBI, Luke Johnson 1-4 RUN 2RBI SB, Bryce Christian 0-3, Keegan Palmer 2-3 RUN, Kaden Kremer 0-3 RBI CS, Chase Kiler 2-4 2RUNS 2B RBI ROE