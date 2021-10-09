Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Freshman Reaghan Ressler competes at the West Delaware Hawk XC Invite on October 5.

 Photo by CJ Eilers

MANCHESTER – The 41st annual West Delaware Hawks cross country meet was held on Tuesday, October 5. The Independence Mustangs were in attendance.

Following are the results:

GIRLS’ RESULTS

65. Alyssa Larson, 11 23:02

66. Reaghan Ressler, 9 23:02

85.. Bella Ressler, 10 24:52

92 Gabby Toale, 10 25:15

104. Ashlyn Martin, 11 26:21

105. Laura Smith, 11 26:30

BOYS’ RESULTS

89. Robert Hansen, 12 19:07

107. Wieland Kale, 11 19:46

110. Ethan Cahalan, 9 19:50

123. Matt Tudor, 12 20:36

128. Gates Blake, 10 21:18

137. Carter Straw, 11 21:44

143. Yoshito Hirohara, 11 22:54

The Mustangs will be at North Linn today (October 9).

