MANCHESTER – The 41st annual West Delaware Hawks cross country meet was held on Tuesday, October 5. The Independence Mustangs were in attendance.
Following are the results:
GIRLS’ RESULTS
65. Alyssa Larson, 11 23:02
66. Reaghan Ressler, 9 23:02
85.. Bella Ressler, 10 24:52
92 Gabby Toale, 10 25:15
104. Ashlyn Martin, 11 26:21
105. Laura Smith, 11 26:30
BOYS’ RESULTS
89. Robert Hansen, 12 19:07
107. Wieland Kale, 11 19:46
110. Ethan Cahalan, 9 19:50
123. Matt Tudor, 12 20:36
128. Gates Blake, 10 21:18
137. Carter Straw, 11 21:44
143. Yoshito Hirohara, 11 22:54
The Mustangs will be at North Linn today (October 9).