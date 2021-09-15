VAN HORNE – The Independence girls’ and boys’ cross country teams competed in the Benton Invitational on Saturday, September 11.
The girls would finish fourth, while the boys would come in eighth.
Indee Girls’ Results
12. LARSON, Alyssa SR 23:00.2
17. RESSLER, Reaghan FR 24:03.1
38. RESSLER, Bella Jr 25:50.2
49. SMITH, Laura SR 28:08.6
55. TOULOUSE, Maddie SR 30:08.4
59. KREMER, Elizabeth FR 30:44.1
Indee Boys’ Results
37. WIELAND, Kale JR 20:24.5
43. HANSEN, Robert SR 20:39.6
55. YOSHITA JR 21:23.2
59. GATES, Blake SO 21:31.8
62. CAHALAN, Ethan FR 21:45.4
66. STRAW, Carter JR 22:00.2
70. TUDOR, Matt SR 22:24.7
72. PERRY, Will JR 22:34.7
76. WILCOX, Ethan FR 23:00.0
77. HOMAN, Carter SO 23:07.0
93. HANSEN, William FR 25:05.2
101. POST, Cael FR 28:23.7
Indee participated in the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday, September 14. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for results in Saturday’s paper.