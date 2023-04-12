AMANA – Monday, April 10, 2023: “Amana Colonies Golf Course is unlike any other we will play the rest of the year,” a statement from Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn.
The rolling hills and wavy greens make you strategize more than you normally would.
“Takes a bit to get used to finding your spots to hit to and how to putt the greens,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Which we all had trouble with last night.”
The Mustangs finished with a respectable 183, which was good for 2nd place behind Clear Creek-Amana’s 166. Benton came in with a 199.
Sophomore Ethan Cahalan fired a 41 to finish as runner-up.
“Was proud of Ethan coming back after a rough start to shoot 41 for runner-up medalist honors,” Ruffcorn said, “Last year I am not sure he would have bounced back but he grinded well and played the last 5 holes -1 par.”
Sophomore Carter Palmer had a nice round, shooting a 45 while freshman Dawson Fuelling carded a 48. Junior Kaden Kremer (making his first varsity start) shot a 49 and junior Colin Stoner came in with a 50. Freshman Jacob Bonefas had a 51.
“Weren’t the results that I was hoping for but we are young and early in the season,” said Ruffcorn, “I have confidence the boys will figure it out.”
The Mustangs will be at the Benton Invite on Saturday. On Monday the boys will travel to Pin Oak in Manchester for a dual with the West Delaware Hawks.