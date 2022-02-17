DES MOINES — It was a good day for the Independence Mustangs at the Iowa State Duals Tournament on Wednesday, February 16th.
The Mustangs were a 2-seed and would face the 7-seeded Winterset team in the quarterfinal round at 11am. The Independence Mustangs advance with a 40-30 win over Winterset with wins from Kaden Kremer (113), Kaleb Wieland (120), Luke Johnson (132), Carter Straw (138), Isaiah Weber (145), Caden Larson (160), and Marcus Beatty (195).
At 113 pounds, Indee’s sophomore Kaden Kremer wasted little time getting on the board with a takedown and back-points in the first period. The Winterset wrestler took Kremer down in the second period, but an escape, takedown and more back-points made it 8-2 before Kremer ended it with a Pin with 18 seconds left in the match. Mustangs tie it up 12-12.
Kaleb Wieland was next up for the Mustangs and was dominant in a 10-0 major decision to give Indee a 16-12 lead.
At 126 pounds, Indee’s freshman sensation, Tyler Wieland lost a very close battle with a highly ranked Winterset wrestler, 4-2. Indee still leads after 6 bouts, 16-15.
Sophomore Luke Johnson stepped up at 132 pounds for the Mustangs and fell behind early 2-0 on a first period takedown, and after falling behind 4-1 early, Johnson had a reversal in the second period and ended it with a Pin with 47 second in the 2nd. Indee led 22-15.
138 pounds brought up the Mustangs #7-ranked Carter Straw. Straw would battle to a 7-2 victory to put Independence up 25-15.
Indee senior and No. 8-ranked Isaiah Weber (145) wasted no time man-handling the Winterset wrestler en route to a quick pin in 0:58 seconds in the very first period. Mustangs 31, Winterset 15.
Senior Dalton Hoover was up next for the Mustangs at 152 pounds and fell behind 7-1 after the first period and with a reversal in the second period found himself down 10-1. That’s when Hoover turned up the heat and had the ranked Winterset kid on his back looking for a Pin but ran out of time. Hoover wrestled great but came up short 12-9. Indee would still lead 31-18.
Upset of the quarterfinals came at 160 pounds when Indee’s senior Caden Larson pinned Winterset’s Logan Fairchild — who is in the big show — and brought a 26-3 record into the bout.
At 170-pounds, Teegan McEnany lost by Fall at 2:49. Mustangs 37, Winterset 24.
Logan Duffy stepped in for the Mustangs at 182-pounds and lost by Fall making the score Mustangs 37, Winterset 30.
Senior Marcus Beatty would take care of business at 195-pounds, winning 12-7.
Indee would move on to face Osage (3-seed) in the semifinals. There is no love lost with the Independence/Osage rival and this would be a battle.
285 — Mac Muller (Osage) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Dec 2-0. Osage would lead 3-0.
106 – Freshman Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) Maj 11-2. Mustangs take the 4-3 lead.
113 – Sophomore Kaden Kremer (Independence) wasted little time with a win over Preston Beyer (Osage) Fall 0:45. Mustangs take a 10-3 lead.
120 — Darren Adams (Osage) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Dec 8-7. Mustangs 10, Osage 6.
126 — Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) by Injury default 2:05. Mustangs 10, Osage 12.
132 — Anders Kittelson (Osage) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) TF 28-13. Osage would take a 17-10 lead.
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Spencer Adams (Osage) Fall 3:44, tightening this match up; Mustangs 16, Osage 17.
145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Max Gast (Osage) Dec 7-0. Mustangs re-take the lead, 19-17.
152 – Top ranked Chase Thomas (Osage) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) TF 21-2, giving the lead back to Osage, 22-19.
160 – Another top ranked — Nicholas Fox (Osage) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Fall 3:54. Osage takes a 28-19 lead.
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) strikes again – down 12-4 in the 3rd period, Larson took top and turned over Jake Clark (Osage) Fall 4:47. Mustangs cut into Osage lead, 25-28.
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) threw a headlock in immediately and wins over Ledger Nehls (Osage) Fall 0:51. Mustangs re-take the lead with two matches left. Mustangs 31-28.
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) with maybe the biggest win of his career, trailing 5-1 with under a minute to go in the bout and threw a headlock in, flipping Cole Jeffries (Osage) to his back and winning by Fall 5:33. The win clinched the dual for the Mustangs!
220 — Barrett Muller (Osage) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Dec 4-0
Mustangs win 37-31 to set up a showdown with WaMaC rival No. 1-seed West Delaware for the 2A State Duals Championship.
West Delaware, Manchester defeated Independence 55-18.
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Gage Weber (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 0:58
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 1:40
120 — Carson Less (West Delaware, Manchester) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Dec 5-1
126 — Jax Miller (West Delaware, Manchester) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Dec 5-4
132 — Blake Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:33
138 — Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware, Manchester) over Carter Straw (Independence) Dec 7-6
145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Carson Turnis (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 0:26
152 — Logan Peyton (West Delaware, Manchester) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 1:09
160 — Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware, Manchester) over Caden Larson (Independence) Fall 1:35
170 — Kyle Cole (West Delaware, Manchester) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Maj 13-3
182 — Will Ward (West Delaware, Manchester) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Fall 1:16
195 — Sawyer Falck (West Delaware, Manchester) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 0:23
220 — Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware, Manchester) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Cody Monaghan (West Delaware, Manchester) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 1:34.
The Mustangs fall to West Delaware but take home a 2nd-place finish.