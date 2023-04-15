INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, April 11, 2023: The Mustangs girls soccer team moves to 3-0 on the year with a convincing 5-1 win over the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes (1-2).
”Really a well rounded effort by the team,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “In particular I felt that Bella Louvar had a great game distributing the ball and added a goal on a corner kick.”
The Mustangs scored 3 goals in the first period and added 2 more goals in the second period. Junior Easten Miller scored 3 goals on 6 shots and now has 8 goals on the season.
Sophomores Bella Louvar and Addison Lange each added a goal for the Mustangs, and Lange, sophomore Mackenzie Wilson, and Miller had Assists.
Sophomore goaltender Lindsay Beyer had 6 saves.
”We possessed the ball 67.8% of the game and when you control the ball most likely you’ll control the game,” added Coach Conaway, “This team continues to improve and click which is important as we go into a stretch facing 7 different ranked teams.”
The girls were back in action on Friday night when they traveled to South Tama (0-4). On Saturday the Mustangs will host Solon (3-0).