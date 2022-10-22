TIFFIN – Thursday, October 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs saw their 2022 season come to an end Thursday night as the Mustangs would drop 3 hard fought sets to the 8th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.
Set 1: 17-25
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TIFFIN – Thursday, October 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs saw their 2022 season come to an end Thursday night as the Mustangs would drop 3 hard fought sets to the 8th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.
Set 1: 17-25
Set 2: 13-25
Set 3: 22-25
The Mustangs hand their hands full all night long with the tall Clippers team. The Mustangs played well in the first set but would ultimately fall 25-17.
The Clippers would control the 2nd set from start to finish, winning 25-13.
In the 3rd set, the Mustangs continued to battle and held a 21-20 lead. CCA would then go on a 5-1 run to finish the match.
“I’m proud of how hard the girls competed tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We battled the entire match.”
Coach Schmitz added that Clear Creek played some amazing defense. Their Libero made some incredible saves on balls that looked to be down.
“Our girls gave everything they had,” added Coach Schmitz, “That’s all a coach can ask for.”
With the loss Independence says goodbye to 5 Seniors. Madyson Ristvedt, Grace Hearn, Emma Havlovick, Keely Post and Dakota Whitman. “The Seniors we’re a fun group to coach and will be tough to replace next season,” concluded Schmitz, “We wish them the best moving forward.” The Mustangs conclude their season with a 16-25 record.
STATS:
Kills:
Marie Gorman 5
Keely Post 5
Madyson Ristvedt 3
Morgan Ristvedt 3
Grace Hearn 2
Leah House 1
Dakota Whitman 1
Assists:
Leah House 10
Sarah Greiner 7
Marie Gorman 1
Morgan Ristvedt 1
Serving:
Keely Post 10/10
Marie Gorman 9/9
Sophie McGarvey 9/10
Blocks:
Grace Hearn 2 block assists
Morgan Ristvedt 2 block assists
Digs:
Dakota Whitman 17
Marie Gorman 11
Sophie McGarvey 7
Sarah Greiner 7
Madyson Ristvedt 6
Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.