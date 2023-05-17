WAVERLY – Friday, May 12, 2023: The Independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team saw their 2023 season come to an end, as the Mustangs would drop a marathon match against the Union Knights by the finals score of 5-4.
Due to wet conditions, the match was held at the Indoor Courts at Wartburg College. The match also started 4 hours late, after getting permission to play the match at the Indoor Courts at Wartburg.
“It was a marathon match for sure,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We played five 3-set matches today out of the 9 possible matches played. The boys really battled hard today, but Union was able to come away with four of the five 3-set matches, which was the story of the match.”
Junior Zach Jimmerson had a great day of tennis, winning both his Singles match and Doubles match with Nolan Reed.
“Zach just played great tennis all day for us today,” added Coach Schmitz, “His concentration and execution were excellent today.”
Senior Kaleb Penner contributed the other Singles win for the Mustangs with a dominating win over Alex Vande Kamp 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets.
Union would jump to a 4-2 lead after Singles, but Indee would battle back to win the top 2 Doubles matches. In #1 Doubles, Reed and Jimmerson would battle back to win the last 2 sets for a great comeback win. In the 2nd set, Indee would force a tiebreaker with the set tied at 6-6. Indee would prevail with a hard fought 11-9 win in tiebreaker. Then Reed and Jimmerson would finish off the match with a 6-3 win in the 3rd set.
The match would come down to the 3rd Doubles match and Union would outlast the Indee team of Cayne Schultz/ Kaleb Penner in 3 tough sets.
“I am proud of the effort the boys put in today,” says Schmitz, “They battled so hard but came up just a little short.”
SINGLES:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Sam Kline (12) 3-6, 2-6
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) defeats Austin Martin (11) 6-1, 6-2
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) loses to Daniel Gray (11) 6-3, 3-6, 4-6
4.) Cayne Schultz (12) loses to Adam Brehm (11) 1-6, 6-3, 4-6
5.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Andrew Klein (11) 3-6, 6-1, 3-6
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) defeats Alex Vande Kamp (11) 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES:
1.) Nolan Reed/ Zach Jimmerson defeat Sam Klein/ Daniel Gray 2-6, 7-6 (11-9), 6-3
2.) Kyle Beatty/ Brandon Yoder defeat Austin Martin/ Alex Vande Kamp 6-1, 6-1
3.) Cayne Schultz/ Kaleb Penner lose to Adam Brehm/ Andrew Klein 4-6, 6-4, 2-6
Independence says good-bye to 3 varsity Seniors who finished their Mustang Tennis career.
Coach Schmitz added, “Cayne Schultz, Kaleb Penner and Nolan Reed are all tremendous young men who have done a great job for our tennis program. It has been a pleasure to coach them all.”