MARION – Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Came right down to the final match of the night with Marion and Independence tied up at 4 games each.
Back on April 18th, the Marion Wolves came into Independence and put a whoopin on the Mustangs girls tennis team, beating them 7-2. But fast-forward 7 days later and this was a completely different outcome.
The Mustangs only won two singles matches 7 days ago but took 4 from the Wolves on Tuesday and this came down to the final four singles matches after dropping 2 of 3 doubles matches and the first two singles matches.
Down 4 games to 1, Ally Sill and Emily Erdelt started off the comeback with impressive wins and this came down to Brooklyn Williamson and Leah House. Both would play some of their best tennis; according to coach Morkel, and both would win their matches and a Mustangs 5-4 win.
Leah House and Ally Sill teamed up to win the lone match in doubles play.
“The meet was good competition for our players as we get closer to the WaMaC tournament (next Tuesday) and get ready for the post tournament play,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “Marion has a tough team from top to bottom.”
Independence is now 6-2 on the season and Brooklyn Williamson is now 6-0 and Ally Sill is 6-1 in singles play.
Coach Morkel added, “We were happy with the win, but need to keep working to get better and be ready for the next meet.”
SINGLES:
1 Natalee Hartman over Keely Post 8-3
2 Michaela Goad over Marie Gorman 8-0
3 Brooklyn Wiliamson over Kadia Cole 8-2
4 Leah House over Chloe Pilcher 9-7
5 Ally Sill over Kasia Hahn 8-3
6 Emily Erdelt over Emma Walton 8-4
DOUBLES:
1 Natalee Hartman/Michaela Goad over Keely Post/Marie Gorman 10-5
2 Chloe Pilcher/Kadia Cole over Brooklyn Wiliamson/Emily Erdelt 10-3
3 Leah House/Ally Sill over Kasia Hahn/Emma Walton 10-5
MOUNT VERNON – Thursday, April 27, 2023: The Mustangs traveled down to Mount Vernon on Thursday for WaMaC play and come away with an 8-1 win.
“I believe we are playing smarter tennis and are executing our plan of attack in our matches,” said Coach Morkel.
The lone loss came at #1 position where senior Keely Post battled but came up short 7-9.
“It was a tough and very close match that went back and forth,” added Coach Morkel, “Keely is playing very well right now; it was a tight match that could have gone either way. Keely never quit and closed the gap from the last match.”
SINGLES:
1 Keely Post lost to Jordan Bliele 7-9.
2 Marie Gorman Defeated Kelsey Kamerling 8-1.
3 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Meredith McCollum 8-0.
4 Leah House defeated Lainey Kelly 8-4.
5 Aly Sill defeated Ashtyn Rollinger 8-4.
6 Emily Erdelt defeated Tallulah Norton 8-1.
DOUBLES:
1 Post/Gorman defeated Bliele/Kamerling 8-4.
2 Williamson/Erdelt defeated McCollum/Rollinger 8-1.
3 House/Sill defeated Kelley/Norton 8-4.
The Mustangs will head back to Mount Vernon on Tuesday for the start of the WaMaC tournament.