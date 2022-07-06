IOWA CITY – The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down to Iowa City to the University of Iowa Hawkeyes Softball Complex on Friday for a two-day tournament.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Valley 0 3 0 2 2 0 0 7
Junior Marleigh Louvar had a double, which was one of only 3 hits for the Mustangs. Junior Natalie Doyle and Senior Shanna Kleve had the other hits.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Martensdale-St Marys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Independence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Marleigh Louvar went 6 innings, giving up 4 runs on 7 hits and striking out 6. Marleigh had the only hit for the Mustangs, a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Scott 0 1 4 1 3 0 0 9
The Mustangs continued their hitting woes, collecting just 3 hits in the loss. Junior Emily Erdelt, freshman Bella Louvar, and eighth-grader Claire Preibe each had a hit. Louvar had a double and stole 2 bases.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 4
Dav West 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 5
Marleigh Louvar went 6 innings and gave up just 1 earned run on 7 hits. Junior Dakota Whitman had 3 hits for the Mustangs. Emily Erdelt was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Shanna Kleve had 2 hits in 4 at-bats and drove in 2 runs. Marleigh Louvar had the other RBI for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs are now 11-24 on the season and will begin postseason play tonight with a home game against Union Community (7-17).