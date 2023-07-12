MAQUOKETA – Saturday, July 8, 2023: In a game of “what could have been”, the Independence Mustangs softball team uncharacteristically committed 8 errors in the game, and this would come back to haunt them as they would fall 7-5 to the Maquoketa Cardinals on Saturday night.
Junior pitcher Allison Kleve pitched a great game but didn’t get the support behind her and all 7 of the Maquoketa runs were unearned due to errors.
Independence out-hit the Cardinals 8 to 7 in a game the Mustangs could have – should have won. They had their opportunities and just didn’t get it done.
In the 2nd-inning the Mustangs had two runners on, but the inning ended on a caught stealing at 3rd base.
In the bottom of the 2nd, Maquoketa would score two runs on the same play when a fly ball was miss-played in the outfield making the score 2-0. Independence would tie it up in the top half of the 3rd-inning when senior Natalie Doyle would walk, and sophomore Bella Louvar followed that up with a double. Senior Dakota Whitman would drive them both in with a double of her own, making the score 2-2. With 1-out the Mustangs had runners on 1st and 3rd, but an unsuccessful bunt was popped up and then a strike out ended the inning. Score 2-2.
Allison Kleve shut the Cardinals down the next inning, but in the bottom of the 4th the error bug hit again on an errant throw, making the score 3-2. Then with one out another errant throw brought in two more runs. Score 5-2.
In the 5th inning, two more errors by the Mustangs brought in another run making the score 6-2. Same for the bottom of the 6th when an error in the outfield scored another Cardinal run and the score was 7-2 going into the Mustangs final at-bat.
A team that has never given up all season, would fight back in the 7th when Bella Louvar would walk, and Whitman would single to put two on with two outs. Marleigh Louvar would come to the plate and on the first pitch she seen, lined a triple to center to score Bella Louvar and Whitman making the score 7-4. Marleigh Louvar would score on a ball hit by senior Emily Erdelt that was booted by the shortstop and the Mustangs cut it to 7-5 with a runner on and two outs. Allison Kleve would battle at the plate, fouling off several pitches and on the ninth pitch she would line out to the left fielder to end the game.
Allison Kleve went 6 innings giving up no earned runs on 7 hits, striking out 4 and walking zero.
A disappointing ending for this group of girls who have battled all season and continued to progress as the season wore on. A team that was better than their 19-23 record as they knocked off several ranked teams throughout the summer.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-3 2RUNS BB 2B ROE, Dakota Whitman 2-4 RUN 2RBI 2B, Marleigh Louvar 2-4 RUN 2RBI 3B, Emily Erdelt 1-4 ROE, Allison Kleve 0-3 BB, Addie Loughren 1-3, Jordin Derr 1-3, Leah House 0-3, Natalie Doyle 0-2 RUN BB, Avery Wheelock CS, Regan Reeg CS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 8
MQKT 0 2 0 3 1 1 X 7 7 3
The Mustangs will lose a great core of seniors in Emily Erdelt, Dakota Whitman, Natalie Doyle, Lauren Hamilton, Rachel Eddy, and Marleigh Louvar.
Emily Erdelt finishes with a .343 average and should get some conference recognition.
Dakota Whitman finishes with a .419 average – 9th best in school history — and a career average of .344, which is 8th best in school history. Whitman struck out only 3 times all season in 143 at-bats, making her the 3rd best At-bat/KO ratio in a season in school history. She struck out only 17 times in her 4-year career. Whitman’s 18 doubles sits her top 3 all-time in a season. Her 60 hits this season ties her for 7th all-time in a season (Bella Louvar ’21)
Marleigh Louvar finishes with one of the best careers in school history, setting a school record in homeruns along the way and making her mark atop the record books in several categories.
1st all-time: Homeruns in a career – 16
1st all-time (tied): RBIs in a season — 48 (Mackenzie Hupke (’17))
2nd all-time: Homeruns in a season — 9 (Julie Jack 10)
3rd all-time: batting average in a season — .482
3rd best all-time: hit-by-pitch in her career — 16
3rd best all-time: Hits in a season — 67
3rd best all-time: RBIs in a career — 109
4th best all-time (tied): Doubles in a season — 16
4th best all-time: Triples in a career – 13
5th best all-time: Doubles in a career — 38
6th best all-time: batting average in a career — .364
8th best all-time: Steals in a season — 17
9th best all-time: Runs scored in a season — 46
These seniors will be hard to replace, but the cupboard is not bare. Allison Kleve will return for her senior season and should be the centerpiece for the young Mustangs. Sophomore Bella Louvar will also return is set to have a great junior season and creep her way up the school record books. Bella has a career batting average of .378, which sits 4th best after this season. She also has 140 career hits and that is good for 12th after this season and with two seasons left, she should move her way close to the top of the school record. Also returning next season are sophomores Addie Loughren and Jordin Derr who have been two-year starters. Leah House returns for her senior year.
Up-and-commers include Liberty Brown who showed signs of excellence pitching in her freshman year. Eighth-grader Holly Wood should break the starting lineup as well as freshman Claire Preibe and Regan Reeg.