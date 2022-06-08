WEST UNION – Friday, June 3, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team headed north to play in the North Fayette Valley tournament.
In game 1, the Mustangs faced off with Charles City (6-3). Two big innings by the Comets was the decisive factor in this one, with Charles City scoring 4 in the fourth inning and adding 3 more in the fifth to beat the Mustangs 9-5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 5
CC 0 1 0 4 3 1 0 9
In the second game of the day Independence would finally get their first win of the year, jumping on Ed-Co (4-5) pitching early and adding 5 runs late for an 8-4 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Ed-Co 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4
Indee 3 0 0 0 3 2 0 8
No stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs were at Marion on Tuesday night. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper.