MANCHESTER – Monday, May 23, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team started their season on Monday with new head coach Alex Farmer. The team traveled to Manchester for an early season WaMaC battle.
The Hawks would take two from the Mustangs, winning 6-4 and 5-2.
In game 1 the Hawks would score 3 in the first inning and 2 in the second, then hold off a late rally by the Mustangs (who scored 4 in the 7th inning) for the 6-4 win.
Freshman Bella Louvar had 3 hits and scored once.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4
WD 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 6
In game 2 the Mustangs would take the early lead, but in was short lived when the Hawks scored 4 in the bottom half of the 4th inning and that’s all they would need, adding another run in the 6th to win 5-2.
Bella Louvar, Dakota Whitman, Jordin Derr, Emma Gonzalez, Jorgie Wendling, and Shanna Kleve all had hits for the Mustangs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2
WD 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 5
INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 24, 2022: The Mustangs hosted Charles City (1-0) on Tuesday night and Charles City would win a slugfest by the score of 12-10.
Shanna Kleve had 3 hits and scored three runs. Dakota Whitman added a double and a single, scoring a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
C.C. 4 2 0 3 0 2 1 12
Indee 0 0 2 0 1 5 2 10
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The Mustangs were home again for a WaMaC battle with Solon on Thursday night at Mustang Way Park. Solon would take two from the Mustangs, 13-3 and 4-2.
In game 1, errors were costly for the Mustangs committing 9 errors in the game. Only 1 of the 13 runs that Solon scored was earned.
Junior Marleigh Louvar had a double and drove in two runs.
Game 2 was a game the Mustangs let get away, leading 2-0 until the top half of the seventh inning, Solon would bat around and score 4 times in their at-bat to steal one away from the Mustangs 4-2.
Shanna Kleve was 2 for 3 driving in a run and scoring a run. Freshman Jordin Derr added two hits, while sophomore Leah House and juniors Marleigh Louvar and Dakota Whitman each had a hit.
The Mustangs drop to 0-5 on the season and travel to Mount Vernon (2-0) on Tuesday.
