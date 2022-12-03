Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CHARLES CITY– Monday, November 28, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team opened their season on Monday night with a road trip to Charles City.

Senior Annie Johnson scored 18-points to pace the Mustangs to an opening night win over the Comets by a score of 64-36.

