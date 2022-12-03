CHARLES CITY– Monday, November 28, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team opened their season on Monday night with a road trip to Charles City.
Senior Annie Johnson scored 18-points to pace the Mustangs to an opening night win over the Comets by a score of 64-36.
“I thought we played hard for the first game out,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “I made a few mistakes, but they can all be corrected.”
Sophomore Addison Lange added 12-points, 6 of those from the free throw line. Senior Madyson Ristvedt dropped in 11 points and sophomore Olivia Albert scored 6-points.
Another sophomore Bella Louvar had 5-points and freshman Ellie Fangman contributed with 4. Sophomore’s Gracee Cornwell also had 4-points while senior Marleigh Louvar and sophomore Reaghan Ressler had 2 points each.
“Had a lot of girls step up and I thought we played a better second half,” added Coach Conrad, “we need to cut down on a few of our turnovers as well.”
INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: The Mustangs girls, playing on back-to-back night hosted the Class 3A, #7-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes (2-1). It’s always tough playing on back-to-back nights, but even tougher early on in the season AND against a highly ranked team.
“Vinton-Shellsburg is a good team,” said coach Conrad, “They took us out of what we wanted to do offensively, and we need to do a better job cutting and moving without the ball so we can get better looks at the basket.”
The Mustangs scored the first 3 points of the game, but that is where the fun ended. The Vikettes scored the next 26 points to blow this game wide open from the jump.
Vinton-Shellsburg was red-hot from behind the arc while the Mustangs struggled to get shots. This game was 42-14 at the half.
“Defensively we played hard but gambled to much in the half-court defense,” added coach Conrad, “We were out of position to make the play, or we didn’t have help defense quick enough. We need to show earlier in the half-court defense.”
More of the same in the second half, but the Mustangs continued to play hard playing a lot of youngsters with little experience. But this is a great learning experience for this young group and to see a Vinton team that was in their spot a couple years ago. This group of girls will battle back. Final score 69-18.
“I thought our effort was good. It’s a lot of learning for this team since everything is new to them,” said coach Conrad, “Super proud of how they have worked in practice trying to learn and get better.”
Annie Johnson led the Mustangs with 6 points. Senior Bella Ressler had 4-points and Addison Lange scored 3. Marleigh Louvar dropped in 2-points and Reaghan Ressler also had 2-points. Bella Louvar had 1-point.
The Mustangs (1-1) will be home on Monday night hosting the Central City Wildcats (1-2). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will again play on back-to-back nights when they travel to Class 4A, #8-ranked Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night.
NOTE: The WaMaC Conference has 6-ranked teams.