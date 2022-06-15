MAQUOKETA – Monday, June 13, 2022: The Mustangs were back on the road on Monday night when they traveled to Maquoketa for a double-header against the Cardinals (4-11).
Independence would split the two games, losing the first game 5-1 and coming back in the night cap to win 1-0.
In game 1, the Cardinals struck with 3 in the first inning and never looked back riding two-hit pitching from their senior pitcher Mitchell Roeder.
Mustangs had their ace on the mound in game one, but junior Korver Hupke would take the loss going 5.2 innings and giving up 5 runs (3 earned). Hupke would strike out 7 and walk 3, surrendering just 5 hits.
Seniors Teegan McEnany and Marcus Beatty collected the only 2 hits for the Mustangs. Beatty had an RBI single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Maquoketa 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 5
In game 2, the Mustangs would retaliate with outstanding pitching of their own as Teegan McEnany would go the distance and pitch a 1-hitter, striking out 6 batters and walking zero in a 1-0 Mustangs win.
Trey Weber-2B 0 for 3
Marcus Beatty-CF 1 for 3, SB
Mitch Johnson-SS 0 for 3
Keegan Schmitt-C 1 for 3
Korver Hupke-1B 0 for 3, run, ROE
Teegan McEnany-P 1 for 2, SAC
Sam Hamilton-DH 0 for 2, ROE
Dalton Hoover-RF 0 for 3
Luke Johnson-LF 1 for 2, SB
Bryce Christian-PH 0 for 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Maquoketa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Mustangs are 13-6 on the season and hosted the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Xavier Saints on Tuesday. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.
