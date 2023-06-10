INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 7, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball played host to #10-ranked Center Point-Urbana (9-3) on Wednesday night. Despite the Mustangs 4-11 record, these girls are getting so close to being really good. They’ve already knocked off a ranked Cascade team earlier this season and have lost some really close games including walkoff losses to Charles City and Osage.
Back to the games on Wednesday night, the Mustangs were expected to just roll over for the highly ranked Stormin’ Pointers, but these Mustangs weren’t rolling over for anyone and proved that they can play with the WaMaC best. It took 13 innings in game 1, but the Mustangs would lose on a two-run homerun by freshman Ella Simon with 2 outs in the 13th.
CPU took and early 3-0 lead going into the Mustangs half of the 4th inning, but the Mustangs would add a run in the 4th and two more in the 5th to tie it up at 3 apiece.
Senior Marleigh Louvar would single to left to start the 4th inning and advance to 3rd base on an Emily Erdelt sacrifice. Sophomore Jordin Derr gets the RBI on a ground out to 2nd base and Louvar scores making it 3-1.
In the bottom of the 5th junior Leah House would start things with a single on a hard ground ball at the shortstop. Sophomore Bella Louvar would single to left with 1 out and House advances to 2nd. Senior Dakota Whitman would then single to center and House would score making it 3-2. Marleigh Louvar would come to the plate and drive a single to left scoring Bella Louvar, and the score is tied at 3-3.
In the bottom of the 7th inning, the Mustangs came to bat with a chance to win and Bella Louvar would lead it off with a single to center and steal second. Whitman flew out and Marleigh Louvar would pop out with Bella Louvar still at 2nd base. Emily Erdelt comes to the plate with 2 outs and singles to center and Bella Louvar races around 3rd and headed for home, but with the catcher blocking the plate there was nowhere to go and Louvar was called out on a collision at home. Louvar was injured on the play and later taken to the emergency room where she received several stitches. The plate umpires call on that play is up for interpretation, as it is illegal to block the plate unless she has the ball, or the throw draws her into the path of the runner.
That was the end of the scoring until the 13th inning as both pitchers buckled down.
Junior Allison Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs and was tough as nails, again getting stronger as the game wore on. Kleve retired 14 batters in-a-row from the 9th inning to the 13th. Kleve gave up just 11 hits over 13-innings pitched, allowing only 5 runs (3 earned) and struck out 7, walking only 3 batters. The defense was terrific behind Kleve allowing just one batter to reach by error.
Offensively, the Mustangs were outstanding. They batted .351 as a team and were aggressive at the plate, jumping all over the Stormin’ Pointers Ace pitcher Olivia Perez. Statistics show that the Mustangs were the better team in this game, but just could not push across runs when given the opportunity.
Dakota Whitman had 4 hits including a double and drove in one run. Allison Kleve had a great night at the plate and added 3 hits in this game. Emily Erdelt continues to have a good year with 3 singles. Seniors Natalie Doyle and Marleigh Louvar had 2 hits each and Bella Louvar went 2 for 4.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 2-4 RUN SB, Lauren Hamilton 0-3, Dakota Whitman 4-7 RBI 2B, Marleigh Louvar 2-6 RUN RBI, Emily Erdelt 3-5 SAC 2FC, Jordin Derr 1-6 RBI, Clair Priebe 1-5 HBP, Allison Kleve 3-6, Leah House 1-6 RUN ROE, Natalie Doyle 2-6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 R H E
CPU 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 11 1
INDE 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 19 1
In game 2, the Mustangs flushed game 1 and got right back at it with Marleigh Louvar taking the ball for Independence.
Louvar went 7 strong innings and was impressive against the CPU potent offense, walking only one batter and working through 6 Mustang errors. Louvar gave up just 5 hits, striking out 6 batters in a Mustangs 8-4 win.
The Mustangs offense wasted little time jumping on the CPU sophomore pitcher Mya Hillers. Hillers has been terrific all year with a 4-0 record and a 0.64 ERA. But not on this night as the Mustangs knocked her around pretty good and took advantage of Stormin’ Pointer errors with keen and perspicacious base running. Allison Kleve moved up in the lineup to bat 2nd and knocked in 3 runs for the Mustangs including two doubles. Dakota Whitman moved up to the leadoff spot and drove in 2 runs with a triple. Leah House had a nice game going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Dakota Whitman 1-2 2RUNS 2RBI 3B BB HBP ROE, Allison Kleve 2-4 RUN 3RBI 2B(2), Marleigh Louvar 0-4 FC, RBI ROE 2SB, Emily Erdelt 1-4, Jordin Derr 1-4 RUN SB FC, Regan Reeg 0-3 HBP, Clair Priebe 0-3 RUN FC, Leah House 2-3 RUN RBI, Natalie Doyle 0-3 2RUNS 2ROE
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CPU 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 5 5
INDE 2 3 3 0 0 0 X 8 7 6
The Mustangs are hitting the ball and if they can sure up that defense and master closing out games, this 5-12 team can easily be 12-5. Allison Kleve – who is coming off a significant injury and hasn’t pitched in two years – is getting stronger as the year progresses. Marleigh Louvar has stepped in nicely as the second pitcher, and she hasn’t really pitched much since her freshman year. She is gaining confidence the more she throws.
Indee was back in action on Friday when they traveled to Jesup for the annual Jesup Softball Tournament. 16 teams will be in attendance for the two-day tournament. Look for these results in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.