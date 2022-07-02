Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee softball Jordin Derr 070222

Freshman Jordin Derr (11) slides safely into home against CPU on June 29

 Photo by CJ Eilers

CENTER POINT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down to Center Point for a WaMaC double-header on Wednesday night and came away with a split, losing game 1 by the score of 10-5 and winning game 2, 8-7.

In game 1, Senior Shanna Kleve had 3 hits for the Mustangs while junior Natalie Doyle had 2 RBIs on a single.

GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Indee 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 5

CP-U 3 2 2 0 2 1 0 10

Bella Louvar, Fr-P 0 for 3, RUN, BB, ROE

Dakota Whitman, Jr-CF 0 for 4

Marleigh Louvar, Jr-SS 2 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, BB

Shanna Kleve, Sr-1B 3 for 4, RUN, RBI

Addi Bailey, Sr-DH 1 for 2, 2BB, RBI

Natalie Doyle, Jr-RF 1 for 4, 2RBI, ROE

Rachel Eddy, Jr-3B 0 for 4

Addie Loughren, Fr-2B 0 for 4

Jordin Derr, Fr-C 2 for 4, RUN

Game 2 took 9 innings to resolve, and the Mustangs would get a run in the 9th on a Marleigh Louvar homerun and hold off CPU for the win. Louvar would also homer in the first inning – a solo shot. Marleigh has 5 round-trippers on the year and sits third all-time in Independence history with 5 in a season (Julie Jack, 10) and is 4th all-time with 7 in a career (Julie Jack, 13).

GAME 2: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 T

Indee 1 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 1 8

CP-U 2 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 7

Bella Louvar 2 for 5, RUN, SB

Dakota Whitman 0 for 5, RUN, SB

Marliegh Louvar 2 for 3, 3RUNS, 2RBI, BB, HBP

Shanna Kleve 2 for 5, RUN, 2RBI

Regan Reeg RUN

Emily Erdelt 0 for 3, RUN, 2BB

Natalie Doyle 1 for 5, RBI, ROE

Leah House 2 for 4, RBI, BB

Addi Bailey 0 for 5

Jordin Derr 1 for 4, SB

On Friday the girls traveled to the University of Iowa for the 35th Rick Doran Softball Classic. The Mustangs faced the Davenport West Falcons (16-16) in the first game. In game 2, the Mustangs would meet up with the Davenport North Wildcats (10-19). And on the final game of the day Indee matched up with Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3). No results were available come press time. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.

