CENTER POINT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down to Center Point for a WaMaC double-header on Wednesday night and came away with a split, losing game 1 by the score of 10-5 and winning game 2, 8-7.
In game 1, Senior Shanna Kleve had 3 hits for the Mustangs while junior Natalie Doyle had 2 RBIs on a single.
GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 5
CP-U 3 2 2 0 2 1 0 10
Bella Louvar, Fr-P 0 for 3, RUN, BB, ROE
Dakota Whitman, Jr-CF 0 for 4
Marleigh Louvar, Jr-SS 2 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, BB
Shanna Kleve, Sr-1B 3 for 4, RUN, RBI
Addi Bailey, Sr-DH 1 for 2, 2BB, RBI
Natalie Doyle, Jr-RF 1 for 4, 2RBI, ROE
Rachel Eddy, Jr-3B 0 for 4
Addie Loughren, Fr-2B 0 for 4
Jordin Derr, Fr-C 2 for 4, RUN
Game 2 took 9 innings to resolve, and the Mustangs would get a run in the 9th on a Marleigh Louvar homerun and hold off CPU for the win. Louvar would also homer in the first inning – a solo shot. Marleigh has 5 round-trippers on the year and sits third all-time in Independence history with 5 in a season (Julie Jack, 10) and is 4th all-time with 7 in a career (Julie Jack, 13).
GAME 2: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 T
Indee 1 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 1 8
CP-U 2 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 7
Bella Louvar 2 for 5, RUN, SB
Dakota Whitman 0 for 5, RUN, SB
Marliegh Louvar 2 for 3, 3RUNS, 2RBI, BB, HBP
Shanna Kleve 2 for 5, RUN, 2RBI
Regan Reeg RUN
Emily Erdelt 0 for 3, RUN, 2BB
Natalie Doyle 1 for 5, RBI, ROE
Leah House 2 for 4, RBI, BB
Addi Bailey 0 for 5
Jordin Derr 1 for 4, SB
On Friday the girls traveled to the University of Iowa for the 35th Rick Doran Softball Classic. The Mustangs faced the Davenport West Falcons (16-16) in the first game. In game 2, the Mustangs would meet up with the Davenport North Wildcats (10-19). And on the final game of the day Indee matched up with Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3). No results were available come press time. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.