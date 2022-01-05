OELWEIN – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team snapped a 6-game losing streak with an impressive 42-37 win over the Oelwein Huskies on Monday night.
“We played very good 1/2 court defense for all but 5 minutes vs. Oelwein,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We led all but 2 minutes of the 1st half and had we made our “bunnies” we could have easily had a double-digit lead at halftime.”
To start the 2nd half the Mustangs held Oelwein scoreless
for the first 3 minutes and extended the lead from three to nine. Oelwein then went on a 9 to 2 run to close out the 3rd quarter to tie the game going into the 4th.
In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs battled back from a 4-point deficit with 4 minutes and snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 10 8 12 12 42
Oelwein 8 7 15 7 37
Junior Annie Johnson had 10 points in the 3rd quarter (all off assists from her teammates) and scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half.
Madison Michael had 12 points while Madyson Ristvedt added 10. Defensively, Coach DeBerg added that Shanna Kleve held their leading scorer to 10, and she had good help from her teammates as well as
from freshman Addie Lange (who made her first varsity appearance).
“Addie’s quickness really bothered the Oelwein guards and the rest of our team fed off her defensive play,” said Coach DeBerg.
Maggie Albert chipped in with 2 points and gave both Annie and Madyson some needed rest as did freshman post player Callie Rawlins during the 2nd quarter.
Sophomore Allison Kleve pulled down some big defensive rebounds and Coach DeBerg added that they need her to continue to help the Mustangs in that capacity.
One area of concern that Coach DeBerg says reared its ugly head last night was the foul shooting. The Mustangs were 12 of 24 from the line.
“That’s a good amount of attempts, but we hope to make 70% of those,” added DeBerg, “We have been shooting close to 20 extra free throws a day after practice for our Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser for cancer awareness.”
If people would like to contribute, please contact Head Coach Hugh DeBerg.
The Mustangs move to 2-7 on the season and will be home on Tuesday night, hosting the South Tama Trojans (1-7). The girls will take to the road on Friday when they visit Class 3A, No. 12-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (7-3).