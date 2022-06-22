INDEPENDENCE – Monday, June 20, 2022: The Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Independence Mustangs baseball team scored 37 runs in two games played on Monday night as the Mustangs trounced the Benton Community Bobcats by the scores of 20-10 and 17-8.
33 hits by the Mustangs on the night which includes homeruns from Korver Hupke in game 1 and Mitch Johnson in game 2.
In game 1 the Mustangs jumped all over Bobcats pitching, scoring 12 runs in the first inning, cruising to a 20-10 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Benton 1 4 0 3 2 0 0 10
Indee 12 4 4 0 0 0 0 20
Senior Keegan Schmitt had 3 hits and 5 RBI leading the 14 hits, 20 run barrage. Sophomore Trey Weber also added 3 hits and knocked in 3 runs.
Trey Weber, So-2B 3 for 3, 4RUNS, double, 3RBI, HBP
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 2, 4RUNS, 2doubles, 2RBI, 2BB, SB
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 1 for 2, 2RUNS, double, 2RBI, BB, HBP, SB
Keegan Schmitt, Sr-C 3 for 4, 3RUNS, 5RBI, ROE
Korver Hupke, Jr-P 2 for 3, RUN, HR, 3RBI, SAC
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 1 for 2, RUN, double, 2BB
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, 2BB
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 0 for 3, RUN, RBI, BB
Luke Johnson, So-DH 1 for 1, 3RUNS, triple, 2BB, SB
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B BB
Kaden Kremer, So-PH 0 for 1
Jake Sidles, Sr-PH 0 for 1
Christopher Meyer, 08-PH 0 for 1
In game 2, the Mustangs bats continued to stay hot, scoring 4 runs in the first inning. But a surge of runs from the Bobcats gave them the lead in the top half of the fourth inning after 6 runs came across. The Mustangs answered right back with 5 of their own in the bottom half of the inning to re-take the lead for good and win it, 17-8.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Benton 0 0 2 6 0 0 0 8
Indee 4 0 1 5 3 4 0 17
Sophomore Trey Weber had 4 hits in the contest while Mitch Johnson had 3 hits and 6RBI, including a homerun.
Trey Weber 4 for 4, 3RUNS, RBI, BB, CS
Marcus Beatty 1 for 3, 3RUNS, 2BB
Mitch Johnson 3 for 3, 5RUNS, HR, 6RBI, 2BB
Keegan Schmitt. 3 for 4, 2RUNS, double, 2RBI, BB
Korver Hupke 2 for 5, RUN, double, 2RBI, ROE
Teegan McEnany 1 for 5, 3RBI, SB
Keegan Palmer 1 for 4, RBI
Jackson Toale, Sr-DH 1 for 4, RUN, double
Luke Johnson 0 for 1
Jake Sidles. 3 for 3, 2RUNS, double
The Mustangs move to 16-7 on the year and will be at Decorah (16-5) on Wednesday night. Then on Thursday night the boys will travel to Williamsburg (16-11). Look for these games in Saturday’s paper.
