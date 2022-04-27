INDEPENDENCE – For the second straight game, the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team faced off with a highly ranked team as the Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers came to town for a 10 AM start on Saturday.
The Mustangs come away with an impressive 1-0 win to raise their record to 8-1 on the season.
Clear Creek-Amana did everything they could to slow the sophomore sensation Easten Miller, and they succeeded in that aspect of the game. But this was a defensive battle and the Mustangs have been outstanding defensively all year. This game was no different as the Mustangs dictated possessions, controlling the pace of the game.
“It was a very intense match on Saturday,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “I’m very proud of the entire team.”
This matchup was scoreless going into the final 40 minutes, but the Mustangs broke through when freshman Mackenzie Wilson struck a rope of a shot into the back of the net.
Indee had 7 shots on goal, while the Clippers had only 3 corner kicks and zero shots on goal.
Coach Conaway added that even with two of his key starters going down early the rest of the team stepped up. “That mentality and grit is what makes this team so special,” added Coach Conaway.
The fourth straight shutouts for the Mustangs and the girls have knocked off two straight ranked opponents (three ranked opponents this season) and should get a look this week in the rankings that come out on Thursday.
The Mustangs will get a much-deserved rest this week as their next game will be Friday at Marion (0-5).