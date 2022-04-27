INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Girls Tennis Team defeated Maquoketa and South Tama last week to improve their record to 5-0.
Independence defeated Maquoketa 8-1 on Thursday, then took care of South Tama 9-0 on Friday. The lone loss against Maquoketa was at #6 where sophomore Marie Gorman lost a hard-fought battle, 8-9 (Losing 14 -16 in the tiebreaker). Head Coach David Morkel noted that Marie fell behind early in her match, but never quit and came close to pulling off the win.
“I was proud of her fight to the end,” said Coach Morkel, “She set a good example for the team to play hard and never quit.”
Coach Morkel really liking what he is seeing from all his players right now.
“We are playing smart tennis and feel we have improved on our focus during match play,” added Coach Morkel.
Some impressive singles records are #4 Keely Post and #5 Brooklyn Williamson. Both remain undefeated with a 5-0 record. Also #1 Shanna Kleve has a 4-1 singles record, winning her last four matches. Also admirable in doubles action, #2 Addi Bailey/Brooke Williamson hold a 4-1 record, while #3 Keely Post/Lauren Hamilton are 4-0 on the season.
“I am happy with the way we are playing as a team,” said Coach Morkel, “I am seeing a good effort from all the players.”
Independence 8 Maquoketa 1
#1 Indee Shanna Kleve defeated Jenna Wiebenga Maq. 8-4.
#2 Indee Taryn Nolting defeated Laney Hafner Maq. 8-6.
#3 Indee Addi Bailey defeated Tessa McCutcheon 8-3.
#4 Indee Keely Post defeated Izzy Yoder Maq. 8-0.
#5 Indee Brooklyn Williamson defeated Grace Coyle Maq. 8-0.
#6 Marie Gorman lost to Briley Miller Maq. 8-9 (TB 14-16).
Doubles
#1) Shanna Kleve/Tarryn Nolting defeated Wiebenga/Haffner 8-6.
#2) Addi Bailey/Brooklyn Williamson defeated McCutchen/Yoder 8-4.
#3) Keely Post/Lauren Hamilton defeated Coyle/Miller 8-4.
Independence 9 South Tama 0.
#1) Shanna Kleve defeated (S.T.) Grace Novotony 8-2.
#2) Taryn Nolting defeated (S.T.) Alondra Bolonos Lupian 8-0.
#3) Addi Bailey defeated (S.T.) Kara Nachazel 8-0.
#4) Keely Post defeated (S.T.) Brooke Hitchcock 8-0.
#5 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Hannah Houghton 8-0.
#6) Marie Gorman defeated Katie Husak 8-0.
Doubles:
#1) S. Kleve/T. Nolting defeated Novotony/Lupian 8-0.
#2) A. Bailey/B. Williamson defeated Nachazel/Husak 8-0.
#3) K. Post/L.Hamilton defeated Hitchcock/Houghton 8-0.