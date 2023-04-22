INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team remains unbeaten with another dominating performance, shutting out the Williamsburg Raiderettes (2-3) by a score of 5-0.
“The past few games have really been about this team’s ability to possess the ball and control the game,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “If you have the ball quite simply the other team can’t score. It’s a complete team effort and starts with the defense.”
The Mustangs took 19 shots on goal and junior Easten Miller collected three goals and now has 19 on the season. Miller sits 3rd in the state in Goals Scored.
Sophomores Bella Louvar and Mackenzie Wilson each had one goal. Sophomore Addison Lange added an Assist. She sits 2nd in the state with 13 Assists. Wilson added an Assist and sophomore Olivia Albert added 2 Assists. Freshman Ellie Fangman also had an Assist.
“Unlike any other high school team that I know of — or most college teams for that matter — we don’t punt the ball on goal kicks. We aim to retain and control the ball,” added Coach Conaway, “Players like Gracee Cornwell, Marcelina Weber, Peyton Youngblut, Bella Louvar, and Katie Clark don’t get the stats that the goal scorers do but are the reason the goals happen up front.”
WATERLOO – Thursday, April 20, 2023: The Mustangs traveled to Columbus Catholic (2-4) on a cold, wet and windy Thursday night and come away with a hard-fought 1-0 win.
Freshman Ellie Fangman scored the lone goal for the Mustangs on an assist from Easten Miller and that was enough as the Mustangs improve to 8-0 on the season.
The girls have moved up 3 spots in this week’s IGHSAU rankings, moving up to #6.
On Saturday the Mustangs will travel to Gilbert for a couple matches with Gilbert (3-2) and Treynor (2-4). Next week it gets a bit tougher for the Mustangs as they open the week with a home WaMaC matchup with Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Center Point-Urbana (3-1).