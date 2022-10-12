Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, October 7, 2022: The Independence Mustangs stayed perfect in district play with a 47-7 win over Charles City on Friday night.

The Mustangs did most of their damage in the first quarter scoring 27 points, the adding 13 more to lead 40-0 at the half.

Trending Food Videos