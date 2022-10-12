INDEPENDENCE – Friday, October 7, 2022: The Independence Mustangs stayed perfect in district play with a 47-7 win over Charles City on Friday night.
The Mustangs did most of their damage in the first quarter scoring 27 points, the adding 13 more to lead 40-0 at the half.
“Offensively we did a nice job,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Threw it well and were able to get a lot of people involved on offense.”
Junior tailback Trey Weber scored three times and senior signal-caller Mitchell Johnson threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
Even the defense got on the scoreboard when Senior Tate Wood intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
“I thought we did a good job on defense,” added Coach Putz, “I thought the entire unit played well in their reads. We were able to force some turnovers as well.”
Special Teams has been an area of concern for the Mustangs of late, but Coach Putz added that he was really happy with the special teams which is an area in which the Mustangs are going to have to keep playing well in for this stretch run.
The Mustangs ran up 353 yards of total offense and the Independence defense was solid once again, giving up only 149 yards of total offense to the Comets.
Mitchell Johnson threw for 182 yards on 16 of 21 throws, including a 27-yard left corner endzone scoring strike to senior wideout Brady Kurt in the first quarter.
Johnson led the attack on the ground with 70 yards on 10 attempts and scored two touchdowns, one from a yard out in the first quarter and then added another from 5-yards out in the 2nd.
Trey Weber carried the ball 6 times for 56 yards and three scores – from 9-yards out to open the scoring in the first quarter, then again from 12-yards out with 29 seconds to play in the first, then added a third touchdown with a minute left in the half.
A lot of kids got valuable playing time in the second half as the Mustangs were up big. Sophomore EJ Miller and junior Drew Beatty saw action at quarterback, while sophomore AJ Kitner got time at halfback.
Miller threw the ball 1 time for 6 yards and Beatty was 0 for 4. Miller ran the ball 5 times for 35 yards and Beatty carried the ball 1 time for 4 yards. Kitner rushed 4 times for zero yards.
On the receiving side, junior Brady McDonald led the way with 4 catches for 66 yards, while Brady Kurt had 3 catches for 39 yards and a score. Senior speedster, Keelan Hoover had 3 catches for 35 yards and Weber added 3 catches of his own for 29 yards. Junior Josh Beatty caught the ball 2 times for 11 yards and sophomore Cameron Roth had 1 catch for 6 yards. Junior Zach Sidles had 1 catch for 2 yards.
Coach Putz acknowledged the play of Tate Wood, who led the defensive effort with 2 tackles for loss and a pick-six. He also added that Mitch Johnson played well on the defensive side as well as offensively. And Coach Putz thought Trey Weber had a good game, and it was one of Zach Sidles better games blocking for the Mustangs.
The Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Mustangs (IHSAA RPI) move to 7-1 on the season and set their sights on an important week 8 matchup with all-time rival West Delaware (No. 11-ranked RPI) on Friday night. The Hawks come into the game with a 4-3 record, but don’t let their record fool ya — they are still as good as they get. Two of their three losses come at the hands of 4A powerhouses. #3-ranked Xavier beat the Hawks 44-7, while #4-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won 42-7. The third loss was to Wahlert Catholic 31-13. But the Hawks have run off 3 consecutive wins and are undefeated in the district along with the Mustangs.
Seems it always comes down to this game for the district title and although there is a game left to be played next week, this game will decide the winner and most likely 2 home playoff games.
West Delaware is a run first team, throwing the ball only 112 times this year for 534 yards (Mustangs 155/1177) – and 2 touchdown passes (Mustangs 13). They have racked up 2042 yards on the ground on 294 attempts (Mustangs 280/1648) – and 27 rushing touchdowns (Mustangs 22).
This will be a battle of two really good defenses. Independence must stop the run and force sophomore quarterback Brent Yankovic to throw the ball where he is susceptible to the interception (8 this season). Senior Will Ward is their go-to back, rushing for 860 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.
“It will be a fun challenge on Friday,” added Coach Putz, “They are a real solid team. We will have to match their physicality and play discipline assignment football. They have the best rushing attack we have seen this season so far. I think our guys are excited for the opportunity after coming up short last year. We will have to play clean, limited penalties, avoid turnovers, and win the special teams battle on Friday to win the game.”
Common opponents: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (Indee 21-7, WD 39-16), South Tama (Indee 56-6, WD 53-9).
