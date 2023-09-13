WAUKON – Friday, September 8, 2023: Not really sure if this was an upset or not considering the Waukon Indians history, but on paper this was probably a game that most marked down in the ‘win column’. But unfortunately, you don’t play the game on paper and when Independence traveled to Waukon on Friday night they stacked several mistakes together – and you can’t do that against a real good Waukon team.
This was a defensive battle in the first quarter with both teams exchanging punts and the Mustangs holding on 4th-down a couple times. Indee really couldn’t get any drive established and, in the 2nd-quarter, penalties started to rear their ugly head just when the Mustangs would enter Waukon’s territory. A punt down to the Waukon 5-yard line buried the Indians deep in their own territory with just under 6 minutes to play. But the Indians took 4:38 to travel 95-yards and score on a 14-yard pass play to take the 7-0 lead into the halftime break.
In the 3rd-quarter a Mustangs fumbled snap on 4th down, resulted in a short field for the Indians and they took advantage of it scoring on 5 plays to take a 14-0 lead midway through the 3rd. The Mustangs battled right back traveling 65 yards in 8 plays resulting in a 9-yard pass from junior EJ Miller to senior Brady McDonald and the Mustangs trailed 14-7. That’s the way it would look going into the 4th and final quarter.
After the Indians missed on 4th and 5 from the Mustangs 5, Indee took over with around 7 minutes to play deep in their own territory. The Mustangs never blinked, scoring on a 12 play, 95-yard drive when Miller hit senior Josh Beatty with a 11-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, making this a 14-13 deficit with 4 minutes to play. The Mustangs needed a stop and could not get it, so strategy says to let them score so the Mustangs can get the ball back. Just over 2 minutes to play and the score was 21-13, but the Mustangs had a chance after a nice kickoff return by junior Brady Kurt went to the Waukon 49-yard line. Two straight penalties backed the Mustangs up 15-yards and Miller was intercepted on 2nd down, returning the ball to the Mustangs 10-yard line. The Indians would score on the next play to clinch the game pretty much. Score 28-13. Indee would score again on a EJ Miller 8-yard run, but the onside kick was unsuccessful and the Mustangs fall by the score of 28-19.
“We struggled in about every way one could imagine,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “We also stacked a lot of mistakes on top of each other. I was happy with our late rally. I thought we made some plays when we had to, but it was not enough.”
EJ Miller threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 37 attempts but threw his first two interceptions of the year. Miller had a great game on the ground for the Mustangs, who were playing without star running back Trey Weber. Miller rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown.
Junior Brady Kurt had 9 receptions and 91 yards, while senior Brady McDonald caught 5 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought Brady McDonald played well on offense,” added Coach Putz, “He had a nice night, and had another big catch called back by penalty.”
Coach Putz added that senior Luke Johnson did a nice job moving from corner to outside linebacker after an injury on Thursday.
“I thought he (Johnson) did a great job there under those circumstances,” said Coach Putz.
Coach Putz concludes, “We have a really challenging stretch from here on out. The good news is all of these issues can be fixed, and I have confidence we will have a great week of practice.”
1 2 3 4 Final
Indee 0 0 7 12 19
Wauk 0 7 7 14 28
STATS:
Rushing: EJ Miller 24/152 TD, Dylan Eisele 3/5, Drew Beatty 1/1
Passing: EJ Miller 18/37 157yds 2TD 2INT
Receiving: Brady Kurt 9/91yds, Brady McDonald 5/30yds TD, Dylan Eisele 1/2yds, Josh Beatty 1/11yds TD, Drew Beatty 2/23yds
Defense: Brady McDonald SACK, Tate Wood 27 tackles, Cameron Roth 17 tackles, Luke Johnson 9 tackles, Brady Kurt 10 tackles.
The Mustangs move to 2-1 on the season and will be home on Friday for Homecoming. The 4A, No. 6-ranked Decorah (3-0) will be in town.