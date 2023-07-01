INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team ends their WaMaC season with a doubleheader sweep of South Tama on Wednesday night.
In game 1, junior pitcher Allison Kleve struck out 9 of the 10 batters she faced in 3 innings of work and gave up just 1 hit in a 13-0 win.
Kleve and senior Dakota Whitman doubled, and sophomore Bella Louvar tripled in a 12-hit out-burst for the Mustangs. Junior Leah House went 3 for 3 and drove in 2 runs, while senior Emily Erdelt added 2 hits in 2 at-bats, driving in 2.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-2 2RUNS RBI BB 3B, Dakota Whitman 1-3 2RUNS 2RBI 2B ROE SB, Marleigh Louvar 0-2 RUN RBI BB SB, Emily Erdelt 2-2 3RUNS 2RBI SB HBP, Allison Kleve 1-2 RBI 2B HBP, Addie Loughren 1-3 RBI, Alyvia Corkery RUN, Jordin Derr 2-2 2RBI HBP, Leah House 3-3 2RBI SB, Natalie Doyle 1-1 BB, Regan Reeg 2RUNS
1 2 3 R H E
STHT 0 0 0 0 1 3
INDE 4 3 6 13 12 0
In game 2, senior Marleigh Louvar added to her career homeruns record (16) with a first inning 2-run blast over the left field fence. The single season homerun watch continues as Louvar pulls within 1 of Julie Jack’s single season record of 10 (2004-2008).
Louvar also pitched 3 innings of 1 hit ball, striking out 6 and walking just 2 in a Mustangs 15-0 win. Dakota Whitman had a nice day at the plate, going 2 for 3, including two doubles, with 5 runs batted in in the nightcap. Erdelt went 3 for 3, making it a perfect night at the plate for her. Sophomore Addie Loughren tripled and singled. Sophomore Lauren Hamilton added 2 hits of her own and knocked in a run.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-0 2RUNS 2BB, Rachel Eddy 0-1, Dakota Whitman 2-3 2RUNS 5RBI (2)2B, Marleigh Louvar 1-1 3RUNS 2RBI HR 2HBP, Emily Erdelt 3-3 RUN 2RBI, Addie Loughren 2-3 2RBI 3B, Jordin Derr 0-1 RUN BB HBP, Lauren Hamilton 2-3 RUN RBI FC, Leah House 1-1 2RUNS HBP, Natalie Doyle 1-1 2RUNS BB
1 2 3 R H E
SOTA 0 0 0 0 1 1
INDE 11 4 X 15 12 0
The Mustangs move to 15-20 on the season and 8-10 in the WaMaC Conference. The girls will be at the University of Iowa on Friday and Saturday for a tournament. They start postseason play on July 6th at Marion.