Sports Editor
TIFFIN – Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Independence Mustangs traveled to Class 4A’s ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers on Tuesday night for a WaMaC battle of top teams.
Clear Creek-Amana would ride the strength of their tall and talented front row to down the Mustangs in 3 straight sets.
In the first set, the Mustangs battled back to reach set point at 24-23. CCA would force the side out and finish off the set with a big kill by senior Calia Clubb.
After the narrow win in the first set, the Clippers broke open a close second set for a 25-17 win. In the third set, Indee fell behind early, 7-1, before battling back the rest of the set but falling, 25-18.
“Clear Creek is a matchup challenge due to their height in the front row,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We struggled all night attacking from the strong side.”
Schmitz noted that Madyson Ristvedt had her best match of her young career, and he also thought Shanna Kleve did a nice job in the middle.
“Clear Creek played very well tonight,” he added. “They passed serves well and stayed in system pretty much the entire night. Clubb had a nice match, and I was very impressed with their sophomore middle, Bliss Beck. She was very athletic and just jumped above our blocks for a number of impressive kills.”
Vs. Decorah
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs bounced back from a tough night at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday by defeating a good Decorah team 3-0 on Thursday night. Decorah entered the match with an impressive 7-1 record for the season.
Elle Greiner had her usual steady night, dishing out 31 assists, while becoming only the third Independence setter to go over 2,000 assists for her career. Greiner joins Holly Cooksley (2,276 assists) and Alyssa Hawkins (2,087 assists), in the 2,000 Assist Club.
Leading the way for the Mustangs, senior Lexi Hearn had a great overall match. She collected 9 kills, 2 blocks, and 12 digs, and was 13/13 serving with 3 aces.
Junior Madyson Ristvedt had a big night with 8 kills, while hitting .400, and sophomore Allison Kleve collected 8 kills, with .357 hitting efficiency, and added 2 blocks.
“Overall, it was a very good night for us,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We played with great focus all night. Our serve receive passing was spot on throughout the night.”
Junior Dakota Whitman had 12 digs, while seniors Shanna Kleve and Katie Henkes each had 6.
“Decorah has a nice team, their setter is a nice player, and I was also impressed with their middle hitters,” added Schmitz. “I was very worried coming in, but the girls really responded with a great effort tonight.”
With the win, the Mustangs improve to 7-5 against a very tough early season schedule. The Mustangs now travel to No. 1-ranked West Delaware on Saturday to participate in the West Delaware Invitational.