INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, September 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs hosted Class 4A, No. 12-ranked West Delaware (18-9) in a WaMaC-East rival matchup.

The Hawks are defending Class 4A State Champions and would use aggressive serving, combined with a fast-paced offense to sweep the Mustangs in 3 straight sets. West Delaware has two strong side hitters; Brooke Krogman and Alivia Schulte, who would pace the Hawks offense during the match.

