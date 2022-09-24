INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, September 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs hosted Class 4A, No. 12-ranked West Delaware (18-9) in a WaMaC-East rival matchup.
The Hawks are defending Class 4A State Champions and would use aggressive serving, combined with a fast-paced offense to sweep the Mustangs in 3 straight sets. West Delaware has two strong side hitters; Brooke Krogman and Alivia Schulte, who would pace the Hawks offense during the match.
“The girls really battled hard, but West Delaware did a good job of taking us out of our offense,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We struggled badly with our serve receive passing most of the night.”
The Hawks would go on big runs in both the first two sets to win by the scores of 25-12 and 25-7. In the 3rd set, Independence would battle tough in the first half of the set and be within 11-10 early in the set. From that point West Delaware would begin to pull away with a 10-0 run.
“The girls showed a lot of fight in the 3rd set,” added Coach Schmitz, “When we were controlling the ball off serve receive, we were getting some great attacks. I also felt we did a better job of serving aggressive in the 3rd set.”
Sophie McGarvey-10/12 (1 ace serve)
Leah House-6/6 (1 ace serve)
Leah House-1 Block Assist
Morgan Ristvedt-1 Block Assist
The Mustangs drop to 9-11 for the season and 0-2 in the WaMaC East and next travel to Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday to participate in the Dubuque Volleyball Tournament. The Mustangs then return home for Senior Night on Sept. 27. as the Mustangs take on Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Mt. Vernon (15-1) in another WaMaC East clash.
