MARION – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The Independence Mustangs traveled to Marion (11-3, 8-0) to take on the Class 4A, No. 7-ranked Wolves in a WaMaC tilt on Tuesday night.
On paper this would be no contest, but you can’t tell the Mustangs that as they showed up and showed out, taking the highly ranked Wolves to the wire, but falling just short 70-55.
”Boys played really well, scrapped, hustled, and battled for all 32 minutes,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Besides a short stretch in the 1st quarter we outscored and outplayed them.”
The Mustangs had their best shooting night of the year, shooting 52% from the field and 53% from beyond the arc. Indee made eight 3-pointers. Stat wise, this was a pretty even game, but the downfall for the Mustangs seems to be at the free throw line where they just shot 5 of 11 for 45%. And the Wolves shot 23 free throws and made 14. Marion has two D1 commits and a D2 commit in one of the best players in the state, Brayson Laube. The senior guard dropped in 34 points.
”Tip to the buzzer we played as well as we have all season with the only comparable being the Overtime loss to West Delaware,” added Coach Beatty, “We implemented a new press break to deter their run and jump and we executed it to perfection. Tanner Michael and Jake Beatty consistently brought the ball up the floor with confidence using Bernard and Wyatt Kresser in the middle of the floor.”
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Aidan Bernard who scored 19 points. Coach Beatty added that junior Jake Beatty carried the team offensively in their 2nd quarter stretch, playing at a level like he was the best player on the floor during those times. Jake added 17 and drained three 3-pointers. Senior Wyatt Kresser had 9 rebounds to lead the Mustangs.
The Mustangs drop to 6-8 on the season and 3-4 in the conference. The boys traveled to Solon (8-3, 6-3) on Friday night. The Mustangs will be on the road on Monday when they travel to Waukon (2-11). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the Mustangs will travel to West Delaware (8-6, 4-2).