MARION – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The Independence Mustangs traveled to Marion (11-3, 8-0) to take on the Class 4A, No. 7-ranked Wolves in a WaMaC tilt on Tuesday night.

On paper this would be no contest, but you can’t tell the Mustangs that as they showed up and showed out, taking the highly ranked Wolves to the wire, but falling just short 70-55.

