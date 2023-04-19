INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 17, 2023: On a wintery day in April, the games must go on – and the Independence Mustangs boys tennis team would host the Union Community Knights (2-0).
The Mustangs would improve to 3-1 on the season, giving the Knights their first loss of the season with an 8-1 drubbing.
“We played our most complete tennis of the season,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “The boys played very well, under some challenging weather conditions. The wind was a huge factor tonight, but I thought the boys showed great concentration throughout the night.”
1.) Nolan Reed (12) defeats Sam Kline (12) 8-1
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) defeats Austin Martin (11) 8-3
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) loses to Daniel Gray (11) 2-8
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) defeats Adam Brehm (11) 8-3
5.) Cayne Schultz (12) defeats Andrew Klein (11) 8-1
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) defeats Alex Vande Kamp (11) 8-1
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson defeats Sam Kline/Daniel Gray 8-2
2.) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder defeats Austin Martin/Alex Vande Kamp 8-1
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner defeats Adam Brehm/Andrew Klein 8-5
Independence next traveled to Marion on Tuesday to take on the 4-1 Marion Wolves. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. Thursday the boys will be at Union for a rematch.