MANCHESTER – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled to West Delaware High School on Tuesday night the rival schools first meeting of the year.
The West Delaware Hawks (2-3) came away with a 65-31 win and the Mustangs drop to 1-4 on the season.
“We told the girls at practice on Monday that West Delaware was extremely disciplined and a much improved team,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Outside of West Delaware’s improvement, we were not getting into our half-court offense, and we simply turned the ball over in one-on-one situations.”
The Mustangs held court in the first quarter, trailing 13-10 at the end of the first, but then they turnover bug hit again and West Delaware blew the game wide open. Independence had 11 turnovers in the 2nd quarter and the Hawks went on a 25-5 run and led this game at the half, 38-15.
West Delaware scored 33 points off 28 Independence turnovers, 24 of which were transition points.
Coach DeBerg acknowledged the play of senior Maggie Albert, who came off the bench. He also added that Madison Ristvedt and Annie Johnson were also asked to play unfamiliar positions, as Ristvedt moved to the forward spot and Annie was asked to bring the ball up the floor to help alleviate pressure for the guards vs. West Delaware’s pressure.
“We simply need to get better on practice days,” said DeBerg, “We haven’t had much energy in practice and practice dictates how you play.”
Pts Rbd Ast Stl Blk
Allison Kleve 7 1 1 0 1
Shanna Kleve 2 4 0 0 0
Madison Michael 5 1 2 1 0
Madyson Ristvedt 4 5 3 0 2
Annie Johnson 6 9 1 1 1
Havanna Griffith 3 1 0 1 0
Hanna Snyder 0 2 0 0 0
Bella Ressler 0 1 0 0 0
Maggie Albert 4 3 0 1 0
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 10 5 9 7 31
WD 13 25 14 13 65
The Mustangs will be at Clear Creek Amana (1-2) on Tuesday, December 14.