DECORAH – Monday, April 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team falls to 1-1 on the season after a 9-0 defeat to the highly ranked Decorah Vikings on Monday night.
“The boys battled hard, but Decorah is one of the top teams in the State again this year,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We just have to get more consistent with our ground strokes and serving game.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Caden Branum (11) 3-6, 0-6
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Daniel Skrade (12) 0-6, 0-6
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) loses to Landon Baker (12) 0-6, 0-6
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Aiden Nalean-Carlson (11) 1-6, 0-6
5.) Brady Kurt (10) loses to Michael Njus (12) 0-6, 1-6
6.) Cayne Schultz (12) loses to Seth Relson (11) 0-6, 1-6
Doubles:
1.) Reed/ Jimmerson lose to Skrade/ Baker 1-6, 1-6
2,) Beatty/ Yoder lose to Branum/ Nolean-Carlson 0-6, 1-6
3.) Schultz/ Kaleb Penner (12) lose to Gabe Hiner (11)/ Lucas Arendt (11)
4-6, 4-6
The Mustangs were at Oelwein (1-1) on Tuesday. Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. Next Tuesday the boys will head to Marion (2-1).