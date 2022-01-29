INDEPENDENCE – According to Coach Chad Beatty, usually when the Mustangs play the Stormin’ Pointers, the first one to 50 points wins – and that was the case on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs, playing in their third game in 5 days, started slow and found themselves playing catchup the entire game. Independence pulled to within three points at the half, but that is as close as they would get and fall to Center Point-Urbana 53-40.
“Unfortunately, we started slow, only had 9 turnovers on the night which was great,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “but some untimely shots and misses led to some easy offensive possessions for them.”
The Mustangs are coming off a couple big wins and it looked as if they were on a roll, but tired legs caught up with them on Tuesday night and a game they probably should have won slipped through their fingertips.
Coach Beatty added that the boys’ cuts and movements were a little lethargic after playing Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.
“I give our guys credit for battling back to get it to within 3 at the half,” added Beatty.
The Mustangs would make a run in the second half, but untimely offensive rebounds by the Stormin’ Pointers led to second chance points as Center Point-Urbana increased their lead.
“Not being disciplined on the defensive end or staying down, along with not possessing loose balls and rebounds were a big part of it,” said Beatty.
1 2 3 4 T
CPU 16 11 15 11 53
Indee 8 16 9 7 40
The Mustangs are now 8-8 on the season and will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg (2-13) on Friday night.
“I anticipate we will bounce back on Friday night and get 2 of 3 this week and get to win # 9,” concluded Coach Beatty, “We will have to score the ball and establish and dictate the pace we want to play at. Looking forward to getting back on the court to get that one behind us. “
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Wendling (sr) 8 3 0 1 2
K. Schmitt (sr) 2 2 3 2 0
D. Brock (sr) 8 2 3 0 0
N. Homan (sr) 4 4 0 1 0
M. Kascel (sr) 9 8 1 0 1
W. Kresser (jr) 5 1 0 3 0
I. Wilcox (jr) 4 1 1 0 0
Freshman boys fall to Center Point-Urbana 50-47, while the Sophomore boys also fall to the Stormin’ Pointers 71-65, for their first loss of the year.