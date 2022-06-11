MARION – Tuesday, June 7, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team is starting to hit their stride after a slow start to the season. After losing their first 10 games, the Mustangs have run off 3 straight wins, including a double-header sweep of the Marion Wolves (7-7) on Tuesday night in Marion.
GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
Marion 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
GAME 2: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 1 3 0 1 0 5
Marion 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 8, 2022: On Wednesday night, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes (5-8) were in town for a WaMaC West double-header.
Independence would take game 1 by the score of 3-2, winning their 4th game in-a-row.
In game 2, the Mustangs would score 6 runs, but that wasn’t enough as the Vikettes would snap the Mustangs 4 game winning streak, 10-6.
No stats were readily available for any of these games come press time.
The Mustangs were scheduled to be at the Jesup tournament on Friday, but due to rain, the games were all pushed to Saturday. Look for the results in next Wednesday’s paper.
