CENTER POINT – The Independence Mustangs took care of their business on Friday night by disposing of the Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana by the score of 40-14.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs got on the board on a 27 yard pass from junior Mitch Johnson to senior Keegan Schmitt. Two point conversion run by sophomore Trey Weber good and the Mustangs led 8-0 with 11:53 to play in the half.
Johnson would connect again, this time sophomore Brady McDonald was the target for 14 yards and a score, making the score 14-0 at the half.
The Mustangs would strike early in the 3rd quarter, when senior Marcus Beatty scampered in from 16 yards out and with 10:08 left in the 3rd period it was 20-0.
Three minutes later the Mustangs struck again on a 28 yard run by Beatty (2-point conversion good) and the score was 28-0 with 7:00 to go in the 3rd.
Indee added a third touchdown in the 3rd quarter with 2 minutes left when Johnson hit Beatty for a 40 yard touchdown and the Mustangs led 34-0.
Beatty can also throw; who knew? Beatty would hit a streaking McDonald for a 79 yard catch and run for a Mustangs touchdown with 9:13 left to play in the game. 2-point conversion no good and the Mustangs led 40-0.
Two mop up touchdowns by CPU made the final score 40-14 and the Mustangs move to 8-1 on the season.
There was a lot of good things that happened in this game, starting with quarterback Mitchell Johnson becoming the school’s All-Time touchdown pass leader in a season (20) passing Logan Schmitt (18-2018). Johnson sits 2nd all-time in career touchdown passes with 37, just 13 away from Logan Schmitt’s record of 50.
Senior Marcus Beatty scored 2 rushing touchdowns on Friday night and is within 1 touchdown of Nicholas Holt’s school record of 22 rushing touchdowns in a season and is 26 carries away from Holt’s record of 282 rushes in a season.
Brady McDonald had a career day with 3 catches for 131 yards and two scores, also intercepted 2 passes.
Johnson was 9/21 for 184 yards and 3 touchdown passes. Beatty rushed for 171 yards on 27 carries and 2 scores, and caught one pass for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Sawyer Wendling caught 3 passes for 61 yards, while Schmitt hauled in 2 passes for 28 yards and a score.
On defense, sophomore Zach Sidles had a sack and Weber and McDonald shared a sack. Senior Teegan McEnany had an interception.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 0 14 20 6 40
Center Point-Urbana 0 0 0 14 14
The Mustangs will be on the road this Friday (I’m positive about this), when they travel to Benton Community for the 1st-round of the State Playoffs.
Benton Community comes in with an 8-1 record, as the winner of District-4. The Bobcats average 27.1 points per game and give up 12.9 points per game. Independence averages 36.3 points per game and are giving up 10.3 points per game. Benton likes to run their quarterback, senior Colin Buch(99/719) and the tailback, senior Jacob Brecht (190/1336). These two will get all the carries. Benton will throw the ball on average 14 times a game. Buch is 72 of 129 for 856 yards and 4 TD. He also has 7 interceptions.
Common opponents include, Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa, Center Point-Urbana and South Tama.
Benton beat Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7, Maquoketa 42-14, CPU 10-0, and South Tama 33-14.
The Mustangs beat Vinton-Shellsburg 20-13, Maquoketa 50-7, CPU 40-14, and South Tama 48-7.
Independence’s Marcus Beatty leads Class 3A in rushing with 1931 yards, while Benton’s Jacob Brecht is 2nd in Class 3A with 1336.
The game is Friday, October 29th at 7pm in Van Horne.