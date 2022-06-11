The Indee baseball team hosted the winless Vikings of Vinton-Shellsburg (0-12) on Thursday night and came away with a double-header sweep to raise their record to 12-5 on the season.
In game 1, this actually was a very competitive game until the Mustangs exploded for 3 in the 5th and added 8 more in the 6th for a 16-6 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 2 0 3 0 3 8 0 16
V-S 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 6
The Mustangs pounded out 16 hits including 6 doubles in the first game. Junior first baseman, Korver Hupke went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Senior Marcus Beatty went 2 for 4 including a double and a triple and knocked in 2 runs and stole a base.
Junior pitcher, Keegan Palmer scattered 10 hits over 2 and 2/3 innings, surrendering 5 earned runs and striking out just one batter. Reliever Jake Sidles continues to thrive his senior year, earning the win in relief (now 5-0 on the season) going 3 and 1/3 innings, striking out 3 batters and giving up just 1 hit.
Trey Weber, Mitch Johnson, and Keegan Palmer each had 2 hits.
Trey Weber, So-2B 2 for 3, 2run, BB, HBP, SB
Teegan McEnany, Sr 1 for 4, 2run, HBP, SB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 4, 3run, double, triple, 2RBI, BB, SB
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 3 for 4, 2run, double, 4RBI, BB
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 2 for 3, 2run, double, RBI, HBP
Sam Hamilton, Fr-3B 0 for 1
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 2 for 4, 2run, double, 2RBI, ROE
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 3, run, double, RBI, BB
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 1 for 3, run, 2RBI
Jake Sidles, Sr-P 1 for 3, run, RBI
Chris Meyer, 08-PH 1 for 1, double, RBI
In game 2, the Mustangs jumped all over Viking pitching and ended this one in 5 innings, 10-0.
A seven-run 2nd-inning took the wind right out of the sail of the Vikings and Indee ended it in the 5th with 3 more runs.
Junior shortstop, Mitchell Johnson was the star of the game going 3 for 4 and driving in 3 runs. Freshman Sam Hamilton knocked in 3 runs, including a double.
Marcus Beatty (2-0) was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 5 strong innings, striking out 8 batters and giving up just 2 hits. Beatty lowered his ERA to 3.73 on the year.
Trey Weber 0 for 3, run, BB, ROE
Teegan McEnany 0 for 4, run, RBI, ROE
Marcus Beatty 1 for 2, 2run, 2BB, SB
Korver Hupke 0 for 3, run, RBI, 2BB
Mitch Johnson 3 for 4, run, 3RBI
Sam Hamilton 2 for 2, run, double, 3RBI, BB
Keegan Palmer 1 for 2, run, HBP
Luke Johnson 1 for 3, RBI
Dalton Hoover 0 for 2, run, BB
Chris Meyer run
The Mustangs will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Maquoketa (3-8) for two games. Then on Tuesday, the Class 3A, No. 4-ranked Xavier Saints (15-3) will be in Independence for a single game.
