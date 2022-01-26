Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ANKENY – RESULTS BELOW:

Bondurant-Farrar defeated Independence 38-29

138 — Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) Maj 19-6

145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Cooper Jones (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 1:18

152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Aiden Carl (Bondurant-Farrar) Maj 14-3

160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Marcus Teed (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 0:21

170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar) Dec 10-5

182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Cainan Murra (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 1:22

195 — John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 1:21

220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Quinten Fulton (Bondurant-Farrar) Maj 13-5

285 — Noah Winger (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 1:13

106 — Reid Foster (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Maj 10-2

113 — Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) Maj 18-8

120 — Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Fall 5:54

126 — Maximus Riggins (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Maj 9-0

132 — Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Maj 11-3

Independence defeated Spencer 57-14

145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Jackson Schultz (Spencer) Fall 1:31

152 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Jace Fullhart (Spencer) Maj 11-0

160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Cole Rutter (Spencer) Fall 3:55

170 — Calvin Tighe (Spencer) over Caden Larson (Independence) TF 16-1

182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Ashton Archer (Spencer) Fall 3:32

195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Nelson Steece (Spencer) Fall 0:51

220 — Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 1:27

285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Andrew Hough (Spencer) Fall 4:24

106 — Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Dec 8-5

113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Carson Schultz (Spencer) Fall 1:46

120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Levi Johnson (Spencer) Maj 14-4

126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Wyatt Heying (Spencer) Maj 12-3

132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Trayton Logan (Spencer) Dec 2-1

138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Kade Johnson (Spencer) Fall 1:49

Independence defeated Mason City 62-15

152 — Seth Ihlenfeldt (Mason City) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 1:02

160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Ethan Olsen (Mason City) Fall 1:54

170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Ben Lorence (Mason City) Fall 0:54

182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 — Landon Duffy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Aidin Askildson (Mason City) Fall 0:39

106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Reed Kruger (Mason City) Fall 0:29

120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Paul Fabian (Mason City) TF 17-2

126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 — Jace Rhodes (Mason City) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:11

138 — Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) over Carter Straw (Independence) Dec 4-3

145 — Talan Conrad (Independence) over Hale Rhodes (Mason City) Dec 19-14

Independence defeated Sioux City North 82-0

160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Cole Bertrand (Sioux City North) Maj 12-3

170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Desmond Grace (Sioux City North) Fall 2:29

182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Reise Davis (Sioux City North) Fall 1:55

195 — Landon Duffy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 — Jackson Krogman (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Alex Soldati (Sioux City North) Fall 0:38

120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 — Remy Ressler (Independence) over Cristian Cruz (Sioux City North) Fall 0:50

132 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over johnathan Goddard (Sioux City North) Fall 0:46

145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Logan Williams (Sioux City North) Fall 0:32

152 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Cameron Sorensen (Sioux City North) Fall 1:33

Ankeny defeated Independence 36-33

170 — Xander Kenworhty (Ankeny) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Dec 9-7

182 — Cade Bennethum (Ankeny) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 0:15

195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Christopher Riley (Ankeny) Fall 2:33

220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Jack Dorfler (Ankeny) Fall 4:51

285 — Joseph Kingston (Ankeny) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 0:42

106 — Truman Folkers (Ankeny) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Dec 10-3

113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Fnu Maihan (Ankeny) Maj 9-0

120 — Trever Anderson (Ankeny) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Fall 1:21

126 — Benjamin Hansen (Ankeny) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Dec 6-2

132 — Carter R Davis (Ankeny) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Dec 4-0

138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Lincoln Folkers (Ankeny) Fall 3:22

145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 — Jace Anderson (Ankeny) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 0:47

160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Teagen Peiffer (Ankeny) Fall 2:15

Independence’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for 113 — Unsportsmanlike conduct

