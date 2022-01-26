ANKENY – RESULTS BELOW:
Bondurant-Farrar defeated Independence 38-29
138 — Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) Maj 19-6
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Cooper Jones (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 1:18
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Aiden Carl (Bondurant-Farrar) Maj 14-3
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Marcus Teed (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 0:21
170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar) Dec 10-5
182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Cainan Murra (Bondurant-Farrar) Fall 1:22
195 — John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 1:21
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Quinten Fulton (Bondurant-Farrar) Maj 13-5
285 — Noah Winger (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 1:13
106 — Reid Foster (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Maj 10-2
113 — Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) Maj 18-8
120 — Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Fall 5:54
126 — Maximus Riggins (Bondurant-Farrar) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Maj 9-0
132 — Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Maj 11-3
Independence defeated Spencer 57-14
145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Jackson Schultz (Spencer) Fall 1:31
152 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Jace Fullhart (Spencer) Maj 11-0
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Cole Rutter (Spencer) Fall 3:55
170 — Calvin Tighe (Spencer) over Caden Larson (Independence) TF 16-1
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Ashton Archer (Spencer) Fall 3:32
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Nelson Steece (Spencer) Fall 0:51
220 — Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 1:27
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Andrew Hough (Spencer) Fall 4:24
106 — Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Dec 8-5
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Carson Schultz (Spencer) Fall 1:46
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Levi Johnson (Spencer) Maj 14-4
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Wyatt Heying (Spencer) Maj 12-3
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Trayton Logan (Spencer) Dec 2-1
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Kade Johnson (Spencer) Fall 1:49
Independence defeated Mason City 62-15
152 — Seth Ihlenfeldt (Mason City) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 1:02
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Ethan Olsen (Mason City) Fall 1:54
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Ben Lorence (Mason City) Fall 0:54
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 — Landon Duffy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Aidin Askildson (Mason City) Fall 0:39
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Reed Kruger (Mason City) Fall 0:29
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Paul Fabian (Mason City) TF 17-2
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 — Jace Rhodes (Mason City) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:11
138 — Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) over Carter Straw (Independence) Dec 4-3
145 — Talan Conrad (Independence) over Hale Rhodes (Mason City) Dec 19-14
Independence defeated Sioux City North 82-0
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Cole Bertrand (Sioux City North) Maj 12-3
170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Desmond Grace (Sioux City North) Fall 2:29
182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Reise Davis (Sioux City North) Fall 1:55
195 — Landon Duffy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Jackson Krogman (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Alex Soldati (Sioux City North) Fall 0:38
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 — Remy Ressler (Independence) over Cristian Cruz (Sioux City North) Fall 0:50
132 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over johnathan Goddard (Sioux City North) Fall 0:46
145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Logan Williams (Sioux City North) Fall 0:32
152 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Cameron Sorensen (Sioux City North) Fall 1:33
Ankeny defeated Independence 36-33
170 — Xander Kenworhty (Ankeny) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Dec 9-7
182 — Cade Bennethum (Ankeny) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 0:15
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Christopher Riley (Ankeny) Fall 2:33
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Jack Dorfler (Ankeny) Fall 4:51
285 — Joseph Kingston (Ankeny) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 0:42
106 — Truman Folkers (Ankeny) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Dec 10-3
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Fnu Maihan (Ankeny) Maj 9-0
120 — Trever Anderson (Ankeny) over Kale Wieland (Independence) Fall 1:21
126 — Benjamin Hansen (Ankeny) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Dec 6-2
132 — Carter R Davis (Ankeny) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Dec 4-0
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Lincoln Folkers (Ankeny) Fall 3:22
145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 — Jace Anderson (Ankeny) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 0:47
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Teagen Peiffer (Ankeny) Fall 2:15
Independence’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for 113 — Unsportsmanlike conduct