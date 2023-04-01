MANCHESTER – Tuesday, March 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls track & field teams opened their outdoor track season with a trip to West Delaware for their Early Bird Co-Ed meet.
The Mustangs had a nice showing with a couple several 1st place finishes and placing 2nd in three events.
For the girls, sophomore Reaghan Ressler was the first-place finisher in the 400-meter Dash with a time of 1:02.89. While the Independence Sprint Medley team was 2nd. Senior Sydney Schwartz finishes 3rd in the 100m Hurdles.
On the boy’s side, junior Zach Sidles finished in first place in the discus with an impressive throw of 148-07.00, and junior Brady McDonald won the shot put with 45-00.00. Sophomore Brady Kurt was 2nd in the High Jump with a jump of 5-04.00. The Mustangs 4x400 meter relay and 800 Sprint Medley teams finished 2nd.
GIRLS RESULTS:
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
1) W Delaware 143.50
2) Hudson 83
3) Lisbon 76
4) Central, Elkader 75
5) Oelwein 70
5) Independence 70
7) Maquoketa Valley 66.50
8) Ed-Co 57
110m DASH:
6 Greiner, Sarah 10 15.18
15 Bevans, Kennedi 09 15.94
22 McBride, Sydney 09 17.64
200m DASH:
7 Schwartz, Sydney 12 31.26
9 Doyle, Natalie 12 31.92
19 Holub, Maddie 09 35.89
400m DASH:
1ST. REAGHAN RESSLER 10 1:02.89
9 Broughton, Josie 09 1:18.39
800m RUN:
6 Greiner, Sarah 10 2:56.69
15 Wieland, Jasmine 10 3:17.10
110m HURDLES:
3 Schwartz, Sydney 12 17.84
5 Banghart, Brooklyn 09 18.55
13 Bevans, Kennedi 09 20.64
4x100m RELAY:
6 Indee 58.10: 1) Banghart, Brooklyn 2) Doyle, Natalie 3) Ohrt, Skylar 4) Christian, Mackenzie
4x200m RELAY:
4 Indee 4:31.50: 1) Ressler, Reaghan 2) Ressler, Isabella 3) Derr, Jordin 4) Whitman, Dakota
800 SPRINT MEDLEY:
1ST. INDEE 1:57.98: 1) Christian, Mackenzie 2) Ressler, Isabella 3) Whitman, Dakota 4) Ressler, Reaghan
DISTANCE MEDLEY:
3 Indee 4:49.38: 1) Reeg, Regan 2) Ressler, Isabella 3) Whitman, Dakota 4) Derr, Jordin
4x100m SHUTTLE HURDLES:
3 Indee 1:16.47: 1) Schwartz, Sydney 2) Christian, Mackenzie 3) Doyle, Natalie 4) Banghart, Brooklyn
HIGH JUMP:
4 Ohrt, Skylar 11 4-04.00
8 Derr, Jordin 10 4-00.00
LONG JUMP:
7 Banghart, Brooklyn 09 13-07.00
8 Reeg, Regan 09 13-07.00
16 Wendling, Jorgie 10 11-02.00
SHOT PUT:
13 Turci, Annalys 10 24-11.00
14 Schultz, Chloe 09 24-05.00
DISCUS THROW:
8 Havlovick, Emma 12 70-05
15 Schultz, Chloe 09 53-01
BOYS RESULTS:
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
1) Lisbon 163
2) Oelwein 114
3) Independence 106
4) Hudson 78
5) Maquoketa Valley 75
6) W Delaware 70
7) Edgewd-Colesburg 67
8) Central, Elkader 43
100m DASH:
4 Straw, Carter 12 11.96
5 Kitner, AJ 10 12.38
7 Weber, Treyton 11 12.42
200m DASH:
6 Beatty, Josh 11 25.30
8 Weber, Treyton 11 25.53
9 Kitner, AJ 10 25.83
400m DASH:
5 Ressler, Remington 10 1:00.55
10 Cameron, Carson 11 1:03.39
800m RUN:
4 Wilson, Tanner 10 2:26.91
15 Buckman, Cayden 09 2:52.11
110m HURDLES:
4 Kohrs, Brady 12 16.95
8 Straw, Carter 12 18.41
400m HURDLES:
3 Meyer, Christopher 09 1:02.37
11 Troutman, Cael 09 1:11.98
4x100m RELAY:
4 Indee 48.30: 1) Weber, Treyton 2) Kitner, AJ 3) Kohrs, Brady 4) Straw, Carter
4x200m RELAY:
3 Indee 1:40.84: 1) Meyer, Christopher 2) Sebetka, Drake 3) Christian, Bryce 4) Fettkether, Nicholas
4x400m RELAY:
2 Indee 3:49.36: 1) Wilson, Tanner 2) Christian, Bryce 3) Kresser, Wyatt 4) Sebetka, Drake
800 SPRINT MEDLEY:
2 Indee 1:45.59: 1) Weber, Treyton 2) Kitner, AJ 3) Sebetka, Drake 4) Meyer, Christopher
4x110m HURDLES:
3 Indee 1:09.22 1: 1) Kohrs, Brady 2) Kresser, Wyatt 3) Beatty, Josh 4) Straw, Carter
HIGH JUMP:
2 Kurt, Brady 10 5-04.00
4 Ressler, Remington 10 5-00.00
LONG JUMP:
11 McBride, Hunter 11 16-06.50
SHOT PUT:
1ST. BRADY MCDONALD 11 45-00.00
3 Sidles, Zach 11 43-00.00
DISCUS THROW:
1ST. ZACH SIDLES 11 148-07
9 Kurt, Brady 10 96-06
21 Burco, Damien 10 58-11