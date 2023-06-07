WEST UNION – Friday, June 2, 2023: On day one of a two-day tournament hosted by North Fayette Valley, the Independence Mustangs softball team opened the tournament with a game against Columbus Catholic.
The Mustangs led 2-0 until the bottom half of the 5th inning where the Sailors scored 4 runs and held on to a 4-2 win.
Saturday, June 3, 2023: The Mustangs came back on Saturday morning and scored their season high runs with a 15-6 win over Turkey Valley.
The Mustangs scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning, 4 of which came off the bat of senior Marleigh Louvar’s Grand Slam to dead center field.
Louvar was in the circle and notched her first win of the season as a pitcher.
In the second game of the day, the Mustangs faced the Osage Green Devils, and this went down the final at-bat. The Mustangs led 9-7 with 2 outs in the last inning, but a 3-run homerun by sophomore Aubrey Chapman broke the hearts of Mustang fans and Osage escapes with a 10-9 walkoff win.
The Mustangs had little time to focus on a tough loss with the Crestwood Cadets waiting. The girls came out and scored 3 in the first inning and two more in the second en route to a 9-2 win.
Sophomore Bella Louvar got Indee on the board first with an inside the park homerun. Senior Dakota Whitman followed with a walk and Marleigh Louvar brought Whitman home with a triple. Sophomore Jordin Derr earned an RBI driving in Marleigh with a ground out to the Crestwood shortstop. Then Junior Leah House hit an absolute bomb to left field, which died in the humidity and wind, but banked off the wall for a standup double to keep the offense alive but would be left stranded.
“I can’t express how impressed I was with the way this team played on Saturday,” said Head Coach Alex Farmer, “Overall, this was a great weekend for Indee Softball. We battled hard each game, scored first in most and when we were down, we found a way to come back and give ourselves a chance. Our seniors continue to lead us on and off the field, Offensively and Defensively. I couldn’t be prouder of this group and the way they strive to get better each day.”
No Stats were available come press time.
VAN HORNE – Monday, June 5, 2023: Mustangs split a doubleheader against Benton Community on Monday, dropping game 1 by the score of 7-5, then coming back in game 2 for a 7-6 win.
Marleigh Louvar gets the win in game 2, going 6.2 innings and junior Allison Kleve came on in relief to get the final out.
No stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs move to 4-11 on the season and will be back in action today with a doubleheader against Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Center Point-Urbana (9-1). Look for this matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.