INDEPENDENCE – Friday, May 12, 2023: The Class 2A, No. 4-ranked Independence Mustangs girls soccer team falls to Class 1A, No. 3-ranked Davenport Assumption on Friday here in Independence.
Davenport Assumption scored two goals in the second half and win by a score of 3-1.
No stats available come press time.
This is the first loss of the season for the Mustangs who fall to 12-1. This hardly means anything as the 1st-round of Regional play has already been set and the Mustangs will get a bye in the first round and play the winner of Western Dubuque and Iowa City Liberty. The Mustangs will play in front of their home crowd throughout the Regionals.
DUBUQUE – Monday, May 15, 2023: The Mustangs got back to their winning ways on Monday with a shutout victory of Dubuque Senior (5-9) in Dubuque 4-0. Mustangs move to 13-1 on the season.
No stats were available come press time.
Mustangs played their last regular season game on Tuesday at Mount Vernon (9-7). Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. Indee’s first regional game will be on Tuesday, May 23rd at 7pm on Lyle Leinbaugh Field.