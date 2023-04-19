INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 14, 2023: The Independence girls tennis team defeated Aplington-Parkersburg 6-3, improving the team record to 4-1.
The Mustangs played well, winning four of the six singles matches and then won two of the three doubles matches.
#1 player, senior Keely Post played a close match against Adria Neymeyer, a state doubles qualifier last year. Keely won the first set 6-2, before losing the second set 1-6 and then lost the 10-point 3rd set tiebreaker 10-2.
#2 player, senior Brooklyn Williamson showed a lot of determination and gutted out her match. She lost her first set 3-6 but rallied back with a 6-4 second set win. After trailing 9-6 in a 10-point 3rd set tiebreaker, Williamson rattled off five straight points in a come from behind win 11-9. Williamson stays undefeated at 5-0.
#3 player, junior Leah House lost a hard-fought match 3-6, 2-6, and #4 player, senior Aly Sill played solid tennis and won her match 6-2, 6-0.
Mustangs #5, senior Emily Erdelt played a smart match dominating her opponent by the scores of 6-1, 6-1.
“I was happy to see # 6 Lauren Patton and #3 doubles Cora Nabholz playing in their first Varsity match and both coming away with wins,” said Head Coach David Morkel.
#6 player, junior Lauren Patton played well and won 6-3, 6-1. The doubles #1 team of Post/House lost a hard-fought match 6-10. #2 Doubles Williamson/Erdelt won 10-7. #3 Doubles Sill/Nabholz dominated their doubles match 10-0.
The Mustangs were home against Marion on Tuesday and will be at the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament on Saturday.