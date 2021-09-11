INDEPENDENCE – The Class 3A, No. 11-ranked Independence Mustang volleyball team hosted the Williamsburg Raiderettes on Tuesday and came away with a 3-0 win.
The Mustangs used solid defense and timely hitting to squeak out a 25-22 first set win. They came back to win the second set by the score of 25-19, and dominated the third and final set by a score of 25-13.
Leading the way offensively was senior Lexi Hearn with 13 kills. Hearn also had 3 blocks on defense. Senior Elle Greiner added 31 assists and 3 kills.
Dakota Whitman continues to play great volleyball for Indee, as the junior libero would collect 21 digs and was 16/17 serving with 3 aces.
Senior Katie Henkes had a great night serving for the Mustangs, going 20/22 serving with 3 aces. She also had 5 kills. Junior Madyson Ristvedt contributed with 3 kills, while senior Shanna Kleve had 1.
“As a team, though, we struggled serving tonight with 14 missed serves. To the girls’ credit, they always seem to find ways to score big points when we need it the most. I was also happy again tonight with the play of sophomores Marie Gorman and Allison Kleve.”
Gorman would collect 8 kills on only 2 hitting errors, while Kleve would contribute 3 blocks and 2 kills.
1 2 3 T
Williamsburg 22 19 13 0
Independence 25 25 25 3
The Mustangs move to 6-4 on the season, and 2-0 in the WaMaC. They now have a week to prepare for a big WaMaC West match vs Class 4A’s ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana in Tiffin on September 14.
The Mustangs return home on September 16 when they host the Decorah Vikings.